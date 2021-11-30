Gov. Bill Lee has announced the appointment of Lisa Helton as interim commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Correction, effective Dec. 1.
Helton, who replaces the retiring Tony Parker, serves as the assistant commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Correction Community Supervision Division and has more than 25 years of experience across the criminal justice field.
Helton earned her bachelor’s degree from Trevecca Nazarene University and master’s degree from Vanderbilt University.
“Lisa is a committed public servant, and I am confident she will lead with integrity during this time of transition,” Lee said in a release. “I appreciate her continued service to Tennessee.”
Truxton Trust adds Carden
Nashville-based Truxton Trust Company has named Samuel Carden as associate portfolio manager, wealth management services.
Carden previously worked in equity research at Jefferies, corporate banking at Regions Bank and counterparty risk at UBS. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in finance with a specialization in investment management and minor in computer technology and applications from the University of Alabama.
Additionally, Carden holds the chartered financial analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Nashville.
“Certainly, Sam’s considerable technical expertise are impressive but his desire to help our team create good outcomes for our clients is just as important. We are excited to have him join the Truxton family,” Derrick Jones, Truxton senior managing director, wealth management services, said in a release.
Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company Truxton Corp.
Big Feat PR welcomes Casey
Nashville-based boutique artist, event and brand music public relations agency Big Feat PR has announced the hiring of Julia Casey.
Previously, Casey ran the publicity department at Verve Label Group in New York City, where she worked with artists including Jon Batiste, Bettye LaVette, Max Richter, Shabaka Hutchings, Sons of Kemet, The Comet Is Coming and Olafur Arnalds, as well as overseeing campaigns for albums such as John Coltrane’s Both Directions At Once, Blue World and Thelonious Monk’s Palo Alto, among others. She is the recipient of two Clio Awards for Max Richter’s “Sleep” and Jon Batiste’s video “I Need You.”
“Julia is one of the most dedicated, professional and knowledgeable publicists I have ever met,” Big Feat PR CEO Doug Hall said in the release. “ She is the smartest person in any room with so many years of experience and countless successful campaigns under her belt. She will be a vital asset to Big Feat PR as we build the agency.”
Founded in 2018, Big Feat PR represents Yola, Marcus King, Robert Finley, S.G Goodman, Arlo McKinley, Liza Anne and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and works with labels including Universal Music Group, Verve, Decca, Concord, Easy Eye Sound, Rounder, Fantasy, Thirty Tiger, Oh Boy and New West.
