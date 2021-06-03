The Middle Tennessee State University Office of Research and Sponsored Programs has named Dawn McCormack and Gregory Rushton as co-directors to lead efforts to support and promote faculty and student research.
The ORSP oversees all tasks related to research and sponsored activity at the university. It spans from the numerous research opportunities available to undergraduates through the Undergraduate Research Center to facilitating faculty grants and research projects as well.
McCormack, who remains associate dean of the MTSU College of Graduate Studies, has been involved with research since she arrived at the university more than 10 years ago.
Rushton began work at MTSU as the TN STEM Education Center director in August 2018 to promote the academic areas of science, technology, engineering and math.
David Butler, vice provost for research, said the university is on a growth curve with its funded research and creative activity endeavors.
“We are making improvements within the Office of Research and Sponsored Programs to help facilitate, and accelerate, this growth trajectory,” Butler said. “Our goal is to serve each faculty member, and graduate student, at MTSU and assist them in finding, applying for and securing external funding for their scholarship. Having secured grants over my research career, I want all people to feel the same excitement I had of having my scholarship chosen to be supported by an outside group.”
VUMC welcomes physician from Louisville
Dr. Andrew DeFilippis has joined Vanderbilt University Medical Center from the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
DeFilippis’ clinical interests include cohort development, clinical cardiology, cardiovascular epidemiology and acute myocardial infarction, according to VUMC reporter.
DeFilippis received his Bachelor of Science degree in biology from James Madison University and his Doctor of Medicine from Georgetown University. He completed a Master of Science degree in clinical research and an internal medicine residency, both at Emory University School of Medicine. He completed his fellowship in cardiovascular medicine and a post-doctoral fellowship at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
DeFilippis is a member of the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association.
Primero leaves Academy of Country Music
Brooke Primero has left her position as senior vice president of marketing at the Academy of Country Music, musicrow.com reports.
Primero served with the nonprofit for 14 years. She joined the academy in 2007 after having worked at PR firm BNC (now PMK-BNC),
Musicrow.com reports Primero will debut in the fall a marketing consultancy called Left Coast Nash.
