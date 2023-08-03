Ascend Federal Credit Union has announced the promotion of Quentrece Smith to vice president of branch delivery.
According to a release, Smith has been with Ascend since 2000, holding multiple roles and rising in the ranks of the company. As vice president of branch delivery, she will be responsible for overseeing the management of financial centers and ensuring that branch operation management follows required policies and procedures.
Smith holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Middle Tennessee State University.
Smith’s promotion comes at the same time as the retirement of the former vice president of branch delivery, Debra Boyd.
Boyd joined the credit union in 1986 as a teller. During her more than 30 years of service, she earned numerous promotions and has been vice president of branch delivery since 2013. Boyd has led projects including the name change and rebranding to Ascend Federal Credit Union, the launch of video teller technology and more than 25 branch expansions and retrofit projects.
“Debra’s contributions to the credit union have been instrumental to its successes,” Jason Powers, senior vice president of administration, said in the release. “Our members and employees have benefited greatly from her industry knowledge, leadership voice and focus on the delivery of outstanding member service from the branch delivery channel. We wish her the best in her retirement.”
With more than 265,000 members and more than $4.1 billion in assets, Ascend Federal Credit Union bills itself as the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee. Based in Tullahoma, the financial institution offers banking, loan, retirement and investment services from 27 branches.
Baker Barrios Architects adds to Nashville office
Kaylee Miner has joined Baker Barrios Architects as senior interior designer/interior project manager in the Nashville office.
According to a release, Miner has 15 years of experience working on projects in more than 10 states including California, Florida and Louisiana. She was previously a senior interior designer at JCJ Architecture in Tulsa.
Miner earned a bachelor’s degree in interior design at The Art Institute of California – San Diego. She is a member of the International Interior Design Association and NCIDQ licensed.
“We continue growing our Nashville office with extremely talented professionals; Kaylee will be able to provide her creativity and expertise,” Mike Frohnappel, managing principal in Nashville and partner of the national architect firm, said in the release. “Since Baker Barrios Architects work with clients in Nashville and around the country, Kaylee has the added skills to deliver artistic needs to all our clients.”
Established in 1993, Baker Barrios Architects has offices in Nashville, Orlando, Tampa and Chicago. The firm’s more than 140 employees provide planning, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture and branding services.
ESa hires for architect, IT, finance teams
Local architecture firm ESa has added to its architect, IT and finance teams, according to a release.
Clay Phillips rejoins ESa in the role of design manager. Phillips was most recently at Gresham Smith’s Nashville health care studio.
Phillips holds both a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Tennessee and a Master of Architecture degree in health care from Clemson University.
John Coke has been hired as a project manager. He was a project manager with Gresham Smith for the last six years.
Coke has a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Kentucky and joins ESa with more than 20 years of experience in research laboratory design.
Jeremy Lovell joins ESa as a member of the architecture team. He previously worked for Devenney Group Ltd., Architects in Costa Mesa, Calif.
Lovell holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in architecture from the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia.
Also joining the architecture team is Rolando Solorzano. Since 2019, he was a junior project architect and space planner for the Southern District of New York in the U.S. District Court system.
Solorzano earned a Bachelor of Science degree in architecture and environmental design from Morgan State University and a Master of Architecture degree from The City College of New York.
The IT team has added BJ Bush as BIM coordinator and Dylan Wingerter as an IT systems engineer.
Bush attended the University of Georgia and holds an AutoCAD certificate from DeKalb Technical College in Atlanta. He worked for Powell Architects for the last seven years.
Wingerter attended Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Murfreesboro where he received an infrastructure management specialist degree in information technology. Previously, he worked for McLain Technology Solutions in Murfreesboro.
Lauren McAdam has joined the finance and HR team. Originally from New York, McAdam offers an accounting background. She was previously with American Tree & Landscape Corp. for five years before starting with ESa.
Founded in 1961, ESa provides design services in architecture, interior architecture, master planning and space planning.
