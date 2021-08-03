Law firm Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz has added 11 associates firmwide, including one in Nashville.
The new local attorney Daphne Bugelli, who joins Baker Donelson from the Metro Department of Law. Her focus will include general litigation.
Bugelli graduated from Oakland University and the Michigan State University College of Law.
Mobile Mentor adds Cooper as sales manager
Microsoft partner Mobile Mentor has announce the addition of Stuart Cooper as sales manager in the Nashville office.
Cooper brings more than 20 years of experience in sales and operations, including nearly a decade selling IT services. Prior to joining Mobile Mentor, he served as a senior account manager at C-Spire, growing commercial business for IT end user services.
Cooper is a University of Tennessee graduate with an executive MBA degree from the Haslam College of Business and a bachelor's degree in communications.
Now 16 years in operation, Mobile Mentor opened its U.S. office three years ago. The company was recently awarded Microsoft’s 2021 Global Partner of the Year for Modern Endpoint Management.
“[Cooper’s] reputation in the marketplace and his strong sense of values and personal integrity make him a natural cultural fit for Mobile Mentor,” Denis O’Shea, Mobile Mentor founder, said in the release. “I’m excited about the energy Stuart brings to the team and believe he’ll be an instrumental force as we continue to grow our business.”
Kobalt promotes two
Kobalt has announced the promotions of Jesse Willoughby as senior vice president of business development and Stephanie Cox as general manager of the company’s Nashville office, musicrow.com reports.
Willoughby joined the company’s Los Angeles office in 2014 as director of business development, helping sign Calvin Harris, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Shakira, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lukas Graham and A$AP Rocky. He relocated to the Nashville office in 2015, assuming the GM role of Kobalt Nashville in 2016.
Cox previously worked at Little Big Town Music and at Starstruck Entertainment. She would later oversee the creative team at MCA Music and has worked with George Strait, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, and The Band Perry. Previously, Cox served as SVP, creative.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.