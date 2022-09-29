Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry has announced five appointments to the chamber’s government affairs, public policy, and events team.
The additions are as follows:
• Ryan Baird: Previously a legislative liaison to the Tennessee Board of Parole and legislative assistant to Rep. Gary Hicks, Baird will serve as associate vice president for government affairs.
• Zach Roberts: Previously with McMahan, Winstead & Richardson, a Nashville government relations firm, Roberts brings significant campaign and communications experience to the team, Roberts will serve as associate vice president for political strategy and engagement.
• Laura Leigh Harris: Most recently an assistant director of public policy with the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation, Harris joins the Tennessee Chamber as a manager of government affairs. She is leading the team’s environmental and energy practice and other agribusiness and workforce development initiatives.
• Karrington Anderson: A current member of the Tennessee Chamber’s government affairs team, Anderson advances to the role of manager of government affairs, with expanded lobbying and public policy duties.
• Jazmin Grimm: Previously with the Gallatin Economic Development Agency and the Gallatin Chamber of Commerce, Grimm has been hired as manager for events and special projects. She will also assist with special projects for the Tennessee Manufacturers Association.
The hires and staff promotions follow the recent departures of Ryan King, former vice president for government affairs, and Mallorie Kerby, who served as associate vice president for environment and energy policy.
“With Tennessee being one of the leading states in the nation for economic growth, the Chamber has been growing as well in terms of our member services in the government affairs, public policy and events arena,” Tennessee Chamber President and CEO Bradley Jackson said in the release.
“Ultimately our work with the Legislature is key to Tennessee’s standing as the premier state for businesses,” Jackson added. “The Chamber and our members are excited to welcome the new members of our expanded team — each of whom brings tremendous public policy and government affairs experience and a strong reputation of trust and integrity in the halls of our Capitol.”
Nashville School of Law welcomes seven faculty members
Nashville School of Law had added seven professionals to its faculty for the 2022-23 academic year.
The new faculty members include:
• Donald Capparella, Dodson Parker Behm and Capparella PC – Appellate Practice
• Patricia Cottrell, retired Tennessee Court of Appeals Judge – Legal Skills & Values I
• Sara Figal, Nashville Conflict Resolution Center - Mediation Theory & Practice
• Emily Harvey, Howard Mobley Hayes & Gontarek, PLLC – Co-Instructor for Bar Exam Workshop
• Rob Laser, Laser Law Firm – Business Associations
• Hon. Patricia Moskal, Davidson County Chancery Court, Part 1 - Dispositive Motions
• Patrick Riley, Tennessee Court of Appeals – co-instructor of Appellate Practice
“Our students enroll at the Nashville School of Law to change their lives,” William Koch, Nashville School of Law dean, said in a release. “They are guided and supported by our talented faculty. Each of our seven new faculty members are acknowledged professionals who have mastered both the theory and the practice of their chosen fields. They are also eager to share their experience with their students.”
Nashville School of Law bills itself as the only part-time, evening law school in the state, enabling working professionals to obtain their law degree, as well as allowing leaders in the field to serve as adjunct professors by night while remaining active judges, attorneys and community leaders by day.
The nonprofit educational institution was founded in 1911 and offers only evening classes.
CapStar Bank adds SVP
Nashville-based CapStar Bank has announced the hiring of Chuck Hunt as senior vice president, Correspondent Banking relationship manager.
According to a release, Hunt will lead business development and customer service initiatives in new markets throughout the region.
Hunt brings more than 25 years of experience in financial services. Before joining CapStar, he worked as senior vice president of business development for First Horizon Bank’s correspondent services division since 2014, serving financial institutions in the Gulf States, Arkansas and Texas. He received the First Horizon Diamond Circle Award for leadership numerous times during his tenure.
Previously, Hunt worked in business development for First National Bankers Bank and Silverton Bank throughout the Mid-South.
Hunt earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of North Alabama and is a graduate of the LSU School of Banking.
“Correspondent Banking has been a key funding component for CapStar since 2011,” Mike Hill, CapStar’s East Tennessee market president, said in a release.
“CapStar is focused on strategically hiring top talent and delivering an unparalleled level of customer service," Hill added. "e are enthusiastic about Correspondent Banking and our prospects as we’ve built a strong division that understands the unique needs of community banks. Chuck’s stellar reputation, energy and extensive experience will be complimentary to our existing Tennessee-based strategy as he expands our service footprint into Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana.”
