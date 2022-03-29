Law firm Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has added two associates in its Nashville office.
Dean Balaes is joining the firm’s health care practice group to work on regulator matters, product liability and class actions. He attended Vanderbilt School of Law.
Grant Williamson works in Bradley’s real estate practice group, including on commercial leasing, secured lending and corporate formation and management. Williamson attended the University of Tennessee College of Law.
“Dean and Grant’s impressive backgrounds in health care and real estate will enhance the capabilities we offer to our clients navigating these areas, and we are pleased to add them to the firm,” Bradley Nashville office managing partner Lauren Jacques said in a release.
Lewis Thomason welcomes Stout
Attorney Will Stout has joined Lewis Thomason as an associate in the firm’s Nashville office.
According to a release, Stout will practice primarily with the construction and product liability practice groups.
Stout is a 2019 graduate of Vanderbilt University Law School where he was a research assistant, a dean’s scholar and president of the VU Intellectual Property Association.
Upon graduating law school, Stout clerked for Judge Corey Maze in the Northern District of Alabama.
Stout earned his Bachelor of Science degree in industrial and systems engineering from Auburn University. While attending Auburn, he spent a summer attending an international logistics summer program in Valparaiso, Chile.
Lewis Thomason has offices in Knoxville, Nashville and Memphis. The firm’s lawyers are licensed in Mississippi, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Alabama, California and Florida and Ontario, Canada.
Symphonic Distribution promotes Foster
Independent music distributor and technology platform Symphonic Distribution has promoted Nashville-based Randall Foster to the role of chief creative officer, musicrow.com reports.
Foster oversaw the opening of the Symphonic Nashville office in April 2019, having since then made key hires.
Foster also oversees Bodega Sync (Symphonic’s sync licensing arm) and the company’s YouTube and user generated content monetization efforts.
Relatedly, Symphonic has promoted Nick Gordon to chief partnership officer in its New York office. Gordon joined Symphonic as chief client officer and GM, New York, in 2018. oversight into Symphonic’s Web3 and NFT strategy.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
