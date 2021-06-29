Vanderbilt University Medical Center has named Patty Wright its chief of staff for adult ambulatory services for Davidson County.
Wright (pictured) serves as professor of medicine and associate division director for clinical affairs in the VUMC Division of Infectious Diseases.
VUMC Reporter reports that Wright will assist in developing and implementing clinical operating policies and procedures, practice and productivity standards, quality and safety initiatives, and the overall operations of VUMC’s adult ambulatory medical practice in Davidson County.
Wright earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Western Kentucky University and her medical degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine, where she also completed her residency in internal medicine and fellowship training in infectious diseases.
“Dr. Wright’s previous significant roles in the adult ambulatory milieu are [helpful] to her future success in her new COS role,” Nantais told VUMC Reporter. “Her ability to navigate through change, and help others accept and succeed through these changing times, is outstanding.”
Colliers welcomes Rieck
Colliers Nashville has announced the addition of Richard Rieck to its office brokerage team.
Rieck joins Colliers as a partner to industry veterans Doug Ryan and Janet Sterchis, who both serve as executive vice presidents and partners.
The addition of Rieck brings the Colliers office team to 12 members.
Rieck comes to Colliers after five years of practicing real estate law, most recently with Maynard Cooper & Gale and previously with Chapman Rosenthal Title Inc. He received his Juris Doctor degree from Belmont University College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Mississippi.
“Rich’s background in real estate law brings a valuable skill set to the Colliers Nashville office team, which is already established as one of the leading leasing teams in Nashville,” Miller said.
Rieck joins a team of 42 brokerage professionals at Colliers.
Legal Aid Society adds re-entry attorney
Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands has announced that Tom Szaniawski has joined as a re-entry attorney in the firm’s Nashville office.
Szaniawski will provide counsel and advice to individuals who encounter civil legal issues while re-entering their communities after a period of incarceration.
Previously, Szaniawski began pro bono work with the firm in March 2020 as a legal clinic consultation attorney. In that role, he assisted clients with civil legal issues relating to the Middle Tennessee tornados and COVID-19, including landlord-tenant disputes, probate/intestacy proceedings, bankruptcy and debt collection. He then joined the firm’s Volunteer Lawyers and Attorney for a Day programs.
“Tom’s previous work and pro bono experience demonstrates his deep commitment to the public interest,” DarKenya W. Waller, executive director of Legal Aid Society, said in the release. “Having seen the results of his efforts over the past year, we know he’ll do an excellent job providing needed assistance to post-incarcerated Middle Tennesseans who face difficulties relating to employment, housing and transportation.”
Szaniawski began his career 10 years ago in New York state, working in bankruptcy and commercial law and as a contract attorney, both as a sole practitioner and with several boutique firms.
Szaniawski earned his Master of Laws degree in bankruptcy law and Juris Doctor from St. John’s University School of Law, and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Colgate University. He is a member of the state bars of New York and Tennessee and has published several articles, including one commenting on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Stern v. Marshall that has been cited in bankruptcy cases by several U.S. district courts.
LAS bills itself as Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm.
Fridrich & Clark Realty adds two Realtors
Fridrich & Clark Realty has announced the addition of Realtors Rachel Gilleland and Tamara Tweedy.
According to a release from Steve Fridrich, broker and managing partner, both Realtors will work from the company’s Bedford Commons office in Green Hills.
Gilleland grew up in Nashville, graduating from Hillsboro High School and earning a B.S. degree from Middle Tennessee State University. She has worked in the Nashville hospitality industry and holds a sommelier certification.
Tweedy is a native of Nashville with a background in theatre arts and is a Pilates teacher. She holds a B.F.A. degree from Boston University and an M.F.A. degree from the Alabama Shakespeare Festival/University of Alabama. Tweedy also has prior experience in design studios and architectural firms and volunteers with Second Harvest Food Bank.
“The varied backgrounds of our Realtors, both in terms of where they have lived and what they have done professionally, expands our real estate services,” Fridrich said. “In addition to seeing our firm grow and their careers develop, we benefit from the enthusiasm and perspective of people like Rachel and Tamara, all of which benefits all of our clients.”
Fridrich & Clark Realty, founded in 1966, is home to more than 185 agents.
