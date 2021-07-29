The Tennessee Business Roundtable has announced that Camille Johnson has been hired as manager of communications and stakeholder engagement.
Johnson (pictured) brings expertise in governmental communications and public relations to the Roundtable from the City of Jacksonville, where she served Mayor Lenny Curry as public information officer and social media specialist. Her prior professional roles include communications and administrative work in the Senate Majority Office of the Florida Senate.
Johnson graduated cum laude from Florida State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in political science and media communication studies.
“This role is crucial to the advancement of the Tennessee Business Roundtable and to achieving our organization’s vision for Tennessee,” Roundtable President Pat Sheehy said in a release. “Camille’s experience in public service and public engagement equips her well to help lift our Roundtable’s voice as it seeks to become the most respected and influential policy voice for Tennessee’s business community.”
Slowey rejoins JCA
John Slowey has rejoined local accounting firm Jacobs Cohen & Associates to lead its in-house restaurant service group.
He returns to JCA after working 10 years overseeing the financial operations for Strategic Hospitality establishments (Henrietta Red, Pinewood Social, The Catbird Seat, Merchants, etc.),
Slowey, a Nashville native and Middle Tennessee State University graduate, has more than 25 years of combined experience in the finance and hospitality industries. In his most recent role as director of accounting for strategic, he oversaw the openings and finances for several Nashville restaurants and revenue growth from $3.5 million to over $35 million.
In addition to traditional accounting, bookkeeping and tax services, Slowey can assist food and beverage establishments with turnkey set-up and installation of point-of-sale systems, customized accounting, payroll, tax and back-office support to financial recovery strategies, like PPP forgiveness and Employee Tax Retention Credits.
Slowey will also offer specialized consulting services to help clients manage food costs, gross margins and overall profitability.
“John’s experience and skillset now allows us to expand the services we can provide our local restaurant community, especially after such a difficult time,” JCA founder and partner Tommy Jacobs said in a release. “He started his career in finance with us over a decade ago and we couldn’t be more excited to have him back on our team.”
Lee & Associates adds Neveau
Lee & Associates Nashville has added Kyle Neveau to its local office.
Neveau brings a background in office property (transactions, leasing, investment sales, etc.) from his previous role at Kidder Mathews. He offers experience representing office property buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants in varying types of transactions.
“We are excited to add Kyle to our Lee Nashville team as we continue our growth in the Nashville market,” Dave Howard, president and CEO of Lee & Associates Atlanta, said in a release. “His focus and ability to close deals, as he has done in the past with his previous firm, bodes well for our continued growth and increased presence in the Nashville commercial real estate market.”
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.