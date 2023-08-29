Baker Barrios Architects has hired Julian Bernal as a project manager in its Nashville office.

JulianBernal.jpeg

Julian Bernal

According to a release, Bernal has 10 years of experience as a landscape architect. Previously, he was a team lead and lead planner at ESP Associates. He was also a project manager at Nashville's Southern Land Company for three years. While there, he worked on mixed-used Westhaven in Franklin.

Munn.jpeg

Floyd Munn
Williams.jpeg

Destiney Williams
Ting.jpeg

Melissa Ting
David Crenshaw August 2023.jpeg

David Crenshaw 

Tags