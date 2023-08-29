Baker Barrios Architects has hired Julian Bernal as a project manager in its Nashville office.
According to a release, Bernal has 10 years of experience as a landscape architect. Previously, he was a team lead and lead planner at ESP Associates. He was also a project manager at Nashville's Southern Land Company for three years. While there, he worked on mixed-used Westhaven in Franklin.
Bernal has also worked on projects in Philadelphia, Charleston, Boulder, Dallas, Charlotte and Miami. He graduated from Florida International University with a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture.
“As our Nashville office continues to grow, we continue to add talented professionals to our team,” Mike Frohnappel, Baker Barrios partner and Nashville managing principal, said in the release. “Julian has previous leadership experience and a decade as a landscape architect. He is an asset to our clients in Nashville and beyond."
Established in 1993, Baker Barrios Architects has offices in Nashville, Orlando, Tampa and Chicago. The firm’s more than 140 employees provide planning, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture and branding services.
Airport authority hires two, promotes another
The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority has hired Floyd Munn as director of business diversity development and Destiney Williams as director of procurement and inventory.
According to a release, Munn was previously program assistant for compliance with the city of Phoenix. He was also the certification manager at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
Munn has a Bachelor of Science degree from Middle Tennessee State University. He also received his Juris Doctor degree from Southern University Law Center and Master of Laws degree from American University Washington College of Law.
Williams brings almost 10 years of experience in procurement to her role. She was the executive director of procurement for a federal government contractor working with the Department of Labor and Job Corps. Prior to that, she was a purchasing manager for the city of Jackson, Miss., where she assisted with the procurement and implementation processes.
Williams received her bachelor’s degree in business administration at Jackson State University.
MNAA has also announced the promotion of Melissa Ting to director of maintenance services, environmental and safety. With more than 20 years of litigation, paralegal and contract compliance experience, she has been with the organization as a paralegal since February 2022. Previously, she was a senior paralegal for Blank Rome, a law firm based in Philadelphia.
Ting received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Hawaii and her paralegal certificate from the University of California at Los Angeles.
The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority operates Nashville International Airport and John C. Tune Airport.
Delta Dental hires first chief legal and strategy officer
Delta Dental of Tennessee has announced David Crenshaw will fill the newly created role of chief legal and strategy officer.
According to a release, Crenshaw is a corporate attorney with experience in finance, accounting, corporate governance and compliance. He will focus on the company’s growth as a member of the senior executive management team.
Previously, Crenshaw was the chief financial officer and corporate secretary for Ambition, a sales coaching platform, and Confirmation.com, an audit confirmation service provider. He has been an attorney at Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison and worked in finance at Ernst & Young.
A graduate of the University of Tennessee for his undergrad and master’s degree in accountancy, Crenshaw received his law degree from Vanderbilt University.
“We are very excited about adding David to the Delta Dental team,” Jeff Ballard, president of Delta Dental, said in the release. “His background as a CPA and an attorney will complement and add to our exemplary executive team. As we continue to grow at Delta Dental through vision services and other ancillary lines of business, David will be instrumental in helping us set our strategy for continued success.”
Delta Dental bills itself as Tennessee’s largest independent dental benefits carrier. The company says it covers 1.4 million people.
Send personnel info to npraino@fwpublishing.com and wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.