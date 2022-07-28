The Tennessee Hospital Association has named Lacey Blair vice president of state government affairs, effective Aug. 1.
According to a release, Blair will serve as the Brentwood-based association’s chief state lobbyist. She succeeds Joe Burchfield, who is stepping down after 11 years with the association.
Blair has been THA’s senior director of advocacy since joining the organization in 2018. Previously, she worked as a legislative assistant in the Tennessee state Senate before joining the administration of then-Gov. Bill Haslam as a legislative liaison for the Tennessee Department of Health.
“During Lacey’s tenure at THA, she has proven to be a trusted and reliable resource for our members and legislators alike,” THA President and CEO Wendy Long said in the release. “Her commitment to meaningful relationships and thoughtful approach to policy matters have served our organization well at the state Capitol, and I’m excited for her continued success in this new role.”
Dell taps Light for co-site director role
Dell Technologies has announced the appointment of Jackie “JJ” Light as co-site director.
According to a release, Light will work with Jamaal Oldham and Shoshana Samuels to lead Dell’s local Nashville campus and community initiatives. He will also manage a monthly event series that brings employees back to campus for team building.
A Nashville native, Light has worked at Dell for the last eight years. He is an inside sales manager covering large commercial clients in the New York area. At Dell, Light is the North America Pride experience lead supporting Dell’s corporate engagement with the LGBT community. He is also involved in several local employee resource groups and initiatives focused on maintaining employee engagement.
“JJ is an enthusiastic leader who motivates team members and sets them up for success,” Oldham, also a regional sales director at Dell, said in the release. “He is also passionate about ensuring his hometown remains a safe, inclusive place to live and work and acts both inside and outside of Dell to make this happen. We’re thrilled to have him on our leadership team.”
Buffkin/Baker adds Marsh to Dallas office
Brentwood-based executive personnel search firm Buffkin/Baker has announce the addition of Steve Marsh as a partner in its health care practice.
According to a release, Marsh is based in Dallas. The firm’s health care practice serves health systems, AAMC institutions, nonprofit and for-profit hospital and medical groups with physician executive and health care executive searches.
Marsh brings nearly 30 years of experience in health care recruiting. He spent the first two decades of his career in clinical search and is one of the founders of The Medicus Firm, one of the largest clinical recruiting search firms in the country. The Medicus Firm was acquired by M3, USA, Inc. in 2015.
Marsh then founded M3 Executive Search as a separate subsidiary.
“[Marsh’s] demonstrated success in health care and academic medicine executive recruiting will add another layer to our capabilities and bring substantial value to our clients across the country,” Craig Buffkin, company managing partner, said in the release. “His experience makes him the right person to lead our client engagements within academic medicine, integrated health care systems, not-for-profit and for-profit medical centers, payor groups, and medical groups.”
Lineage Bank welcomes Burton as SVP
Williamson County-based Lineage Bank has added veteran banker John Burton as senior vice president of commercial banking lending.
Burton, who has worked in the banking industry 48 years, arrives from Citizens First Bank, where he served as senior vice president of commercial lending for eight years. Before switching to the industry, Burton served in the Navy for seven years, including two years of active duty.
Burton graduated from Lipscomb University and attended graduate school at the University of Tennessee in Nashville. He then went on to attend commercial real estate school at the University of Wisconsin.
“With nearly five decades in commercial lending in the Nashville and Williamson County Market, John brings a wealth of experience to our staff,” Chairman and CEO Kevin Herrington said in the release. “More importantly, he brings the relationships he’s made along the way, and that’s what our team is all about — fostering relationships with our customers. John’s hands-on experience in this market will be invaluable to us here at Lineage Bank.”
Zehnder hires Weaver as senior art director
Nashville-based advertising agency Zehnder Communications has hired Joe Weaver as senior art director.
According to a release, Weaver will work with the creative team developing client assets, assisting in brand development and directing photo shoots.
Weaver joins Zehnder with more than 25 years of experience in the advertising industry. In 2021, he founded art studio StudioJoe Design after having worked as a senior art director at Bohan for nine years. He also worked as a senior art director at GS&F and Gish, Sherwood & Friends.
Throughout his tenure, Weaver has overseen creative direction for the Nashville Predators, Jack Daniel’s Distillery and St. Thomas Medical Center.
