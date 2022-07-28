The Tennessee Hospital Association has named Lacey Blair vice president of state government affairs, effective Aug. 1.

According to a release, Blair will serve as the Brentwood-based association’s chief state lobbyist. She succeeds Joe Burchfield, who is stepping down after 11 years with the association.

Blair headshot.jpg

Lacey Blair
Jackie Light.jpg

Jackie Light
Screen Shot 2022-07-26 at 3.17.46 PM.png

Steve Marsh

