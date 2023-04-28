ThriveAP has announced the addition of Mike Walsh as director of client success and government relations.
Walsh, a veteran of the U.S. military, will primarily focus on developing long-term relationships with ThriveAP partners. His collaboration with existing health care partners will result in higher APP (advanced practice providers) proficiency, productivity and overall improved patient care.
Walsh will work with Veronica Hill, ThriveAP vice president clinical operations.
Walsh served in the United States Army for 27 and previously spent seven years at health care technology company Censis Technologies.
“ThriveAP has scaled at such an accelerated rate that it became clear, to continue to serve our existing partners with the exceptional service and seamless experience they are accustomed to, we required a director of client success and government relations,” Jim Creason, ThriveAP president and chief executive officer, said in the release. “Specifically, we needed someone with in-depth client success experience, extraordinary interpersonal qualifications, and a passion for continuous improvement in the healthcare space.
“We are confident Mike represents these qualifications, and more, and will raise the bar even higher for ThriveAP as we continue to develop additional transition to practice curriculums.”
Hardaway Construction adds three
Nashville’s Hardaway Construction has hired Christopher Coleman as superintendent, Jennifer Doran as project accountant and Nathan Anderson as assistant controller.
Coleman, a member of the construction industry for 30 years, has worked on notable projects such as the Staples Center, Nokia Theater, Apple Headquarters and Hanger 21 in Washington D.C. for the new Air Force 1.
Doran has been employed in the construction industry for over 20 years, with extensive experience as a project accountant.
Anderson has been in the construction industry as an assistant controller for five years. He earned an MBA degree and Bachelor of Business Administration degree with an emphasis in accounting from Cumberland University and is a Dale Carnegie graduate.
Now nearly 100 years in operation, Hardaway Construction provides services including pre-construction, general contracting, design-build, construction management and building information modeling.
Cumberland Creative adds COO, social media director
Cumberland Creative has added David DiCicco as chief operating officer and Derrik Whiten as director of social media.
DiCicco comes to Cumberland Creative after a decade at Ramsey Solutions, where he led a team of nearly 50. As COO, DiCiccio will be a member of the leadership team and responsible for daily agency management.
DiCicco runs production company Nomad Creative and does work at Ramsey Solutions. He is the director and producer of documentary Borrowed Future.
Whiten joins Cumberland Creative from local advertising firm The Buntin Group, where he was director of social media.
“These two new additions to our leadership team will help us provide more robust service for our clients and further expand our social media capabilities,” Kyle Bush, CEO of Cumberland Creative, said in the release. “We’re thrilled to add their skillsets to our growing array of services and look forward to having them on our team.”
Cumberland Creative is a video agency with a client roster that includes Amazon, Toast, Dollar General and Vanderbilt University.