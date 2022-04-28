Nashville School of Law has named Kristin Priesol Smart director of communications and engagement.
According to a press release, Smart will be responsible for marketing strategies, media relations, event planning and internal communications. Smart has 20 years of media experience, most recently as a public relations specialist and local news director at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Prior to that, she was a reporter at WTVF NewsChannel 5 in Nashville.
“I am delighted that Kristin will be joining our staff,” Nashville School of Law Dean William C. Koch said in the release. “Her considerable skills and experience will move Nashville School of Law’s internal and external communications to a new level. She is just the right person to tell the compelling stories of our school and its students and graduates.”
Nashville School of Law is a nonprofit institution that offers only evening classes in an effort to serve working students.
Nashville law firm announces additions
Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin has announced the addition of Diamond Stewart and Gabrielle Mees Logston.
Stewart joins the firm as an associate in the litigation and labor and employment sections. She will focus on employment law matters related to discrimination, harassment and retaliation.
Stewart received her undergraduate degree from The University of the South and her Juris Doctor degree from Belmont University College of Law.
Logston has joined as an associate in GSRM’s family law section. She will focus on complex divorce matters, uncontested divorces, child custody issues and child support modifications.
Logston received her Juris Doctor degree from Belmont University College of Law. She also earned an undergraduate degree in political science from the University of Tennessee.
GSRM Law is home to 35 attorneys who practice corporate and commercial work for businesses and individuals.
Brentwood construction company hires justice division project exec
Brentwood-based Bell Construction has announced that Rick Bruining joined the firm as project executive in the company’s justice division.
Bruining joins Bell (stylized as “BELL”) with more than 35 years of construction industry experience and with the past 21 years devoted exclusively to the justice sector.
Previously, Bruining served as senior project manager for Barton Malow Builders at the Wayne County Criminal Justice Center. He has worked in agency construction management, construction administration, detention equipment contractor and general contractor among others. He has worked on local, federal, state and private projects.
In his role as project executive, Bruining will be responsible for overseeing projects and clients across the local and regional justice market.
“Rick’s track record of building strong client relationships and deep knowledge of all types of justice and detention facilities will help us continue to build on our growing portfolio of justice facility experience,” said Keith Pyle, president of Bell Construction. “With more than three decades of relevant experience, Rick is poised to make an immediate impact on our business, offer expert oversight on projects and provide clients with superior results."
New Vanderbilt residential faculty appointed
Vanderbilt University has appointed three new residential faculty for the 2022-23 academic year.
Ravindra Duddu will be the first faculty head for Rothschild College, which is set to begin housing students this fall. Duddu is an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering, and joined the university faculty in 2012.
Additionally, Cheszare Warren, associate professor of equity and inclusion in education policy, will be serving as faculty head of Sutherland House. His work centers on race and intersectional justice.
Renã A.S. Robinson, associate professor of chemistry, will now serve as faculty head of Murray House. Her research focuses on Alzheimer’s disease, sepsis, and racial disparities.
“Interacting with world-class faculty inside and outside of the classroom is the hallmark of a Vanderbilt education,” Cybele Raver, VU provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, said in a press release. “We welcome these new leaders as they take on the vital role of supporting students’ intellectual and personal growth through innovative programming and mentorship.”
