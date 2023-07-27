Health care real estate firm HBRE has announced the hiring of Kelly Neel as a real estate manager and Wyatt Nunnelley as a senior real estate adviser.
Neel will work on a client account with the company. A native of Atlanta, she attended Florida State University.
In summer 2023, Neel relocated to Nashville after having previously worked for Atlanta-based SK Commercial Realty, as both an associate and a vice president. At SK, she was responsible for assisting health care clients in finding suitable properties from which to run their practices. Neel also assisted landlords in marketing their properties to attract medical tenants or buyers.
Nunnelley will work on property leasing, acquisitions, dispositions and development.
Before joining HBRE, he worked with Amazon related to leasing, acquisitions and development.
Nunnelley attended the University of Mississippi, receiving his MBA degree after double majoring in banking-finance and real estate with a minor in entrepreneurship. During his graduate studies, he worked for a North Mississippi-based development company that focuses on retail and mixed-use properties.
Ampersand names manager of Music Row office
Miami-based co-working services business Ampersand Studios will open a location on Music Row this August and has announced Erenia Lemus-Vazquez will serve as operations manager.
According to a release, this will be the second Ampersand Studios location, joining the original Florida space.
Lemus-Vazquez leads Ampersand’s Miami and Nashville sales managers and oversees the brand’s programming activities. She has a bachelor’s degree in public relations, advertising and applied communication, and a Master of Business Administration degree.
The release notes the Ampersand Studios space offers a 1,000-square-foot content studio to service small productions, content creators, video shoots and photo shoots.
“Nashville was the obvious choice for our second location, and we’re very excited to be bringing our concept there,” company founder Matthew Giles said in the release. “Ampersand Studios is not your typical co-working space, with a specific focus on the creative industries. 1030 Music Row is the perfect building, in that it aligns with our design aesthetic and is in an iconic and very convenient location.”
VUMC names Hendrickson executive medical director
Vanderbilt University Medical Center has named Dr. Chase Hendrickson executive medical director of its Medicine Patient Care Center.
According to VUMC Reporter, Dr. Bryan Harris, who formerly held the position, has been appointed executive vice chair for clinical affairs in the Department of Medicine.
In his new role, Hendrickson will oversee the outpatient and inpatient operations of multiple specialties within the Department of Medicine. In addition to helping with some day-to-day duties, he will assist with planning, quality initiatives and patient access, partnering with leaders in the department and throughout the institution.
Hendrickson earned his medical degree at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in his hometown of Oklahoma City. He completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at the Yale-New Haven Hospital. At the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center he completed a fellowship in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism and a residency in leadership preventive medicine. He earned a Master of Public Health degree at the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice.
As part of the move, Hendrickson will step away from his current role as an associate program director for the endocrinology fellowship, while continuing to run the fellowship’s journal club and oversee the fellows’ work.
An assistant professor of medicine in the division of diabetes, endocrinology and metabolism, Hendrickson recently launched the fourth season of the Endocrine Feedback Loop, a podcast he created and hosts with the Endocrine Society.
“Dr. Hendrickson has demonstrated his leadership and administrative skills in his recent work with the Eskind Diabetes Center and is bringing an even stronger vision to the Medicine PCC. He will bring an exciting new perspective to this key institutional role,” Dr. Kimryn Rathmell, chair of the Department of Medicine, told VUMC Reporter.
