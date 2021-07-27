Real estate firm JLL has announced that Executive Vice President Gary Shanks and Senior Vice President Miller Fitts are joining the firm’s Nashville office, a move that is part of an expansion of the company’s retail brokerage team.
Shanks and Fitts bring more than 20 years of combined retail experience to JLL, having facilitated more than 1 million square feet of retail transactions in excess of $250 million across Tennessee over the last five years.
Prior to joining JLL, Shanks and Fitts served as partner and senior associate broker for The Shopping Center Group’s Nashville office, respectively. Shanks managed a retail portfolio of more than 4 million square feet, largely focusing on third-party leasing, disposition and sales for institutional firms, regional owners and developers.
Shanks is a member of Innovating Commerce Serving Communities , formerly known as International Council of Shopping Centers, and is involved with the Middle Tennessee Chapter of Certified Commercial Investment Member.
At TSCG, Fitts (pictured) was responsible for leading leasing efforts for a portfolio that included grocery-anchored centers, community power centers and mixed-use buildings. Fitts is a member of ICSC and is involved with the ICSC Next Generation Leadership Network as well as a participating candidate for the CCIM designation.
“Gary and Miller are industry leaders who will greatly enhance our agency leasing practice in the greater Nashville area, allowing us to better serve our clients as the retail sector experiences a surge in demand post-pandemic,” JLL Managing Director Bo Tyler said in the release. “Their impressive breadth of retail knowledge is an incredible asset to our team and we’re confident they will be successful in driving growth and value for JLL’s Nashville office.”
JLL Senior Vice President William Shell said Nashville office’s retail tenant representation business, since establishing a presence in 2010, has grown to over 40 employees with over 384 employees in Tennessee.
Big Loud Records hires, promotes
Big Loud Records has announced multiple promotions and hires, musicrow.com reports.
Stacy Blythe has been elevated to senior vice president of promotion, from her previous VP of promotion post. Ali Matkosky will now serve as VP of promotion after having previously worked as national director of promotion. Similarly, promotion member Tyler Waugh will now be national director of promotion, having spent the last few years as the director of Southeast promotion.
Sarah Headley has been promoted to director of Southeast promotion after having previously worked as promotion coordinator.
Delaney Rogers will serve as executive assistant to CEO Seth England.
Kelley Brock has been hired as promotion coordinator. She was previously an on-air radio personality at WKDF Nashville and WUSY Chattanooga.
Aubrey Wilson joins as data and analytics coordinator, replacing Giuliana Mignone.
Cushman & Wakefield’s Sugg to retire
Lynn Sugg, director of property management for Cushman & Wakefield’s local office, will retire at August’s end, Nashville Business Journal reports.
Former JLL executive Dave Sansom will assume the role.
In her current role since 2006, Sugg has overseen deals involving more than 1 million square feet of Nashville real estate, including the Fifth Third Center and Caterpillar Financial Center, and manages Cushman's local portfolio of buildings with more than 29 million square feet.
NBJ reports Sugg began her career in Nashville at law firm Speight & Parker, working as a secretary and office manager. She also has worked at The Freeman Co. and Eakin & Smith.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
