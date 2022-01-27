Columbia-based First Farmers and Merchants Bank has promoted Marcus Williams to director of Nashville Community Banking, a new role for the company.
Williams joined First Farmers in 2019 and previously served as branch manager of the McEwen office in Franklin, where he assisted customers with personal, business and mortgage loans.
With 24 years of experience, Williams served as both branch manager and retail market manager before joining First Farmers. He is also experienced in loan management, fraud awareness and banking and teller operations.
First Farmers created Williams’ role for its affordable lending program.
“Marcus thrives on educating, equipping and connecting with others,” Brian Williams, First Farmers’ chairman and CEO, said in the release. “He brings great passion and charisma to the team, and I’m confident that his management experience and lending expertise will help families in Davidson County achieve their unique financial goals.”
First Farmers offers 22 locations in seven Middle Tennessee counties. As of Sept. 30, 2021, the company reported total assets of approximately $1.9 billion, total shareholders’ equity of approximately $161 million and administered trust assets of $6.2 billion.
Hunter adds Downing as national account manager for division
Hunter Industrial Fans has added Seth Downing as national account manager for the company’s Jan Fan division.
Downing will oversee the industrial distribution sales strategy for the division by developing and executing product sales strategies and establishing key accounts on a national level. He will also be responsible for the administration and customer support, which includes sales, marketing, logistics and returns.
Previously, Downing served as senior-level marketing manager at Apex Tool Group, supporting the industrial channel and specializing in the commercialization of newly launched Gearwrench products.
“Not only does Seth bring innovative ideas to the table, but he also has the necessary experience and strong business acumen to effectively execute those ideas and achieve the desired results," Mark D'Agostino, Hunter Industrial senior vice president and general manager, said in the release. "We look forward to seeing how his ideas will continue to grow our Jan Fan Division.”
Acquired by Hunter Industrial in 2019, Jan Fan is a manufacturer and distributor of fixed and rolling-mount caged fans. Hunter Industrial is a division of the Hunter Fan Company.
CIC promotes three
Nashville-based general contractor Commercial Industrial Construction Inc. has promoted Zachary Phillips to project manager, Kenny Bundy to senior project manager and Christine Rachelle to chief strategy officer.
Phillips joined CIC in 2016 as a field helper, then rose to field superintendent as on-site supervision for several clients, including in the luxury suites at the Nashville Superspeedway under general contractor Barton Malow.
In 2019, Phillips earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from MTSU.
Bundy is recognizing 10 years as a project manager with CIC, taking on many of the company's largest projects, including the renovation of TriStar Energy’s headquarters and the addition of a second floor to PathGroup Labs’ building in Airpark Business Center.
Bundy also represented CIC as project manager under Barton Malow on the Nashville Superspeedway project. He is the company’s first senior project manager.
Rachelle joined CIC in 2016 as business development director. She is a former board member of both the Nashville chapters of Commercial Real Estate Women and Building Owners and Managers Association, and an active member with the Urban Land Institute.
Commercial Industrial Construction was founded in 2003 by Jon English, CEO and President, and Anthony Williams, CFO.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
