Vanderbilt University has announced Roshaunda Ross-Orta has been named director of the Student Transitions and Community Engagement office, while Associate Director of Residential Colleges Natalee Erb has been promoted to director of residential colleges
Ross-Orta, who will begin her new role on June 6, joined Vanderbilt in 2019 as a program manager for residential colleges. She has since served as a faculty VUceptor and recently as the inaugural assistant director of student organizations, leadership and service.
She earned a B.A. degree in psychology from the University of Tennessee and her M.A. degree in arts administration from Indiana University.
Ross-Orta will work with all units of the Office of the Vice Provost for Academic Affairs to develop programmatic initiatives for the second-year experience, manage orientation initiatives for transfer students and support student leadership development.
“I am thrilled to welcome Ro as director of the new Office of Student Transitions and Community Engagement,” assistant provost for residential education and associate dean for residential colleges Jill Stratton said in a release. “Her expertise in student integration and success will be integral as we continue to support students in connecting with university resources and engaging with the Nashville community.”
Erb has been with The Martha Rivers Ingram Commons since 2012.
As director, Erb is responsible for the oversight, management and coordination of programs across the residential college system, providing leadership and vision in developing new initiatives and maintaining existing initiatives.
She earned a B.A. degree in anthropology from Sewanee: The University of the South and an M.Ed. degree in higher education administration from Vanderbilt’s Peabody College.
“Natalee’s history of leadership and development in residential colleges makes her the ideal person to define this role,” said Melissa Gresalfi, dean of The Ingram Commons. “She is dedicated to providing an exemplary experience for undergraduates, and her creativity, passion, innovation and commitment has helped to make residential colleges what it is today.”
Centerstone names Klass as director of credentialing
Nashville-based nonprofit health organization Centerstone has promoted Megan Klaas to director of credentialing for its operations in Illinois and Tennessee, effective May 31.
Klaas joined Centerstone in 2017 as a credentialing manager. In her new role, Klaas leads all credentialing operations in Illinois and Tennessee and manages external and internal communications that foster expedited and accountable credentialing processes.
Also, Klaas oversees all of the credentialing functions, from application management to health plan and regulatory compliance to day-to-day management.
“We are thrilled to have Megan lead our credentialing team,” Ben Middleton, regional CEO for Centerstone overseeing operations in Tennessee, said in a release. “Her years of experience as a credentialing expert and as a leader at Centerstone are invaluable, and we look forward to Megan’s outstanding work in fulfilling our noble purpose of delivering care that changes people’s lives.”
MorganFranklin names two managing directors
MorganFranklin Consulting, a Washington, D.C.-based personnel services and consulting firm with a Brentwood presence, has promoted Anil Persad and Jared Benedict to managing directors.
Persad leads MorganFranklin’s New York office and focuses on technical accounting, financial reporting, IPO readiness and M&A. Persad works with public and privately held companies in the technology, consumer, retail and media spaces, advising management as they tackle business challenges. He is a certified public accountant and earned bachelor’s degrees in both accounting and economics from the City University of New York – Queens College.
Benedict co-leads MorganFranklin’s Texas market and focuses on technical accounting, financial reporting and regulatory compliance. Benedict’s experience includes working with in financial services, insurance and oil and gas. He is a certified public accountant and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Brigham Young University.
“Both Anil and Jared are shining examples of true collaborators and trusted industry experts,” Barbara Ard, MorganFranklin managing director and accounting and transaction services solution lead, said in a release. “They are instrumental to our continued growth, consistently demonstrating excellence and delivering immediate and lasting value for our clients.”
Brentwood-based executive personnel search and staffing company Vaco acquired MorganFranklin Consulting in August 2019.
