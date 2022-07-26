Local music educator Franklin Willis has been named community impact director for the CMA Foundation.
In what is a role new to the foundation, Willis oversee the creation and execution of the entity’s events, initiatives and programs. Musicrow.com reports he will work teachers, students, policymakers and nonprofit partners.
Previously, Willis spent about eight with Metro Nashville Public Schools as an elementary music coach.
Willis holds an education specialist degree from Tennessee Tech University, a master’s degree in nonprofit management from Belmont University and a bachelor’s degree in vocal music education from the University of Memphis.
“Franklin has been a key voice and valuable partner to the CMA Foundation for many years,” Tiffany Kerns, CMA Foundation executive director, said in a release. “He not only shares our passion for furthering and fostering quality music education programs for students, but as a former music educator and past Music Teacher of Excellence himself, he offers invaluable insight into the challenges and opportunities that exist in the arts.”
Second Harvest taps Alderdice for VP role
Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has announced the promotion of veteran employee Tracey Alderdice to vice president, community impact.
According to a release, Alderdice will lead the newly named community impact team, which will focus on partner agency relationships, program development and execution, food access, advancing hunger solutions, SNAP outreach and federal program management.
Prior to joining Second Harvest, Alderdice served as vice president of operations for Praxis. Additionally, she has served in communications and volunteer director positions for both the American Red Cross of Nashville and the American Lung Association of Arkansas.
Alderdice earned her B.A. degree from Harding University.
“Tracey has been a vital and respected team member who leads with passion and purpose to help fight hunger across our service area,” Second Harvest President and CEO Nancy Keil said in the release. “With her outstanding leadership skills and deep commitment to helping others, I know our Community Impact team will continue to grow and flourish under her leadership.”
JW Marriott Nashville adds three
JW Marriott Nashville has announced the hiring of Gary Barr as director of revenue, Jennifer Horstman as director of people and culture and Chris Mitchum as director of food and beverage.
Barr, with 15 years of experience in the hospitality sector, has previous experience with The Westin Resort and Spa at Hilton Head Island, The Westin Resort & Casino-Palm Beach Aruba, W South Beach, W Atlanta-Midtown and JW Marriott Atlanta Buckhead.
Horstman brings more than 15 years in human resources. Her previous experience was with the Dayton Marriott, JW Marriott Camelback, JW Marriott Desert Ridge, Scottsdale Marriott McDowell Mountains & Old Town Suites, JW Marriott Starr Pass and Atlanta Marriott Marquis.
Mitchum is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and a certified sommelier from the Court of Master Sommeliers. He has been in the hospitality industry for nearly 40 years with past experience including executive chef with Hyatt Regency, Indian Ridge Country Club and director of food and beverage with Viceroy, Snowmass.
“All three of these individuals come from deep, richly skilled backgrounds in hospitality, and therefore, we look forward to seeing how they will continue to elevate the heightened guest experience we are known for providing in Nashville,” JW Marriott Nashville General Manager Fabrizio Calvo said in the release
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In