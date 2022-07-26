Local music educator Franklin Willis has been named community impact director for the CMA Foundation.

In what is a role new to the foundation, Willis oversee the creation and execution of the entity’s events, initiatives and programs. Musicrow.com reports he will work teachers, students, policymakers and nonprofit partners.

Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 4.44.30 PM.png

Franklin Willis
Tracey Alderdice.jpeg

Tracey Alderdice

