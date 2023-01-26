BMG has promoted JoJamie Hahr to executive vice president for recorded music in Nashville.

According to a release, Hahr will oversee day-to-day operations of BMG Recorded Music in Nashville, including BBR Label Group and its roster and imprints Broken Bow Records, Stoney Creek Records and Wheelhouse Records.

Screen Shot 2023-01-23 at 6.06.39 PM.png

JoJamie Hahr
Micah-Shane Brewer.jpg

Micah-Shane Brewer

