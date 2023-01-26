BMG has promoted JoJamie Hahr to executive vice president for recorded music in Nashville.
According to a release, Hahr will oversee day-to-day operations of BMG Recorded Music in Nashville, including BBR Label Group and its roster and imprints Broken Bow Records, Stoney Creek Records and Wheelhouse Records.
Hahr has been with BBR Music Group for eight years, previously serving as VP of promotion, and then VP of marketing.
In 2020, Hahr was elevated to senior vice president of BBR Music Group, overseeing artist project strategy, brand partnerships, strategic marketing and digital and creative efforts for each of the BBR Music Group's three imprints.
Prior to joining BBR, Hahr served as the national director of field promotion for The Valory Music Co., after being promoted from director of Southeast promotion and marketing. Her 20 years in the industry include stops at UMG, WSIX and WWKA.
Hahr is a member of CMA, ACM and the CCMAs and is a graduate of Leadership Music.
“JoJamie is one of the very best music executives in the industry,” Jon Loba, BMG Nashville president, said in the release. “And this promotion recognizes her many contributions, while at the same time giving her the opportunity to help further grow BMG Nashville, where I have no doubt, she will once again exceed our expectations.”
Nashville Repertory Theatre names artistic director
The board of directors of Nashville Repertory Theatre has named Micah-Shane Brewer as artistic director.
Brewer will be promoted from his current position of producer into the top artistic role at the company, according to a release.
Brewer will be Nashville Rep’s fifth artistic director in its 38-year history. He first worked with the company as a teaching artist in 2020 and since 2021 has held the title of producer. In that role, he directed the Rep’s first production following the pandemic, the musical Ragtime, followed by Mary Poppins, Rent, and most recently Elf the Musical. During that time, he also directed the entertainment for the organization’s fundraising event Broadway Brunch.
Brewer’s career in the theater spans more than 20 years. In his native East Tennessee, he was the co-founder of the award-winning Encore Theatrical Company, where he served in various capacities from 2007-18. He has directed more than 90 productions in theaters across the Southeast.
Prior to joining Nashville Rep, Brewer was an assistant professor of musical theater at the University of Mississippi and was a lecturer at the University of Tennessee.
Brewer holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in both drama and music from the University of North Carolina and a Master of Fine Arts degree in acting from the University of Tennessee.
Brewer will be joining Nashville Rep’s Executive Director Drew Ogle as part of the senior leadership team of the organization.
“His artistic leadership was instrumental to the Rep’s highly successful return to live programming after the pandemic,” Board President Lorrie Brouse said in the release of Brewer. “His extensive skills as a director, actor, musician and educator will be huge assets to the organization, which is on an aggressive growth path as we head toward our 40th anniversary season.”
Heritage Group promotes Tome to VP, adds two
Nashville-based health care-focused private equity firm Heritage Group has announced the promotion of Matt Tome to vice president.
In addition, and according to a release, Heritage has added Kevin Ryan as vice president and Franklin Garstin as associate.
Tome joined Heritage in 2019 as an associate. Previously, he was an associate in the debt capital markets group at Stephens Inc., where he worked on leveraged finance transactions. Prior to that, Tome was an analyst at Stephens working on mergers and acquisitions and capital raising transactions across a broad range of industries.
“Matt has made meaningful contributions to the firm and created value across all aspects of the investment process, from thematic investment work to post-closing portfolio company value creation,” Lauren Brueggen, Heritage Group partner, said in the release.
Ryan was previously the director of business development for Southern Orthodontic Partners, helping grow the company from two doctors in one state to more than 50 doctors across eight states. Prior to this, Ryan was an associate at Pharos Capital Group, a health care-focused private equity firm, and started his career as an investment banking analyst with Stephens Inc.
Garstin joined Heritage from Alvarez & Marsal, where he was a senior associate in health care transaction advisory, and previously worked as an associate at Deloitte, where he focused on health care audit work.
