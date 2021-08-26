Lewis Thomason has announced the addition of attorney Paige Bernick as special counsel.
According to a release, Bernick offers experience in commercial litigation, construction litigation, health care liability, personal injury, and employment liability. She is based in the firm’s Nashville office and will be a member of the firm’s state-wide transportation practice group.
In addition to her prior private practice experience, Bernick represented the United States Secretary of Labor in health and safety litigation at the United States Department of Labor.
Bernick is a 2008 graduate of Princeton University where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in history and a 2011 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law.
Bernick is a 2019 graduate of the Tennessee Bar Association Leadership Law program, a 2018 graduate of the Nashville Bar Association Leadership Forum, and a 2016 Honoree of the Cystic Fibrosis’ Nashville’s Top 30 Under 30. She is the current chair of the Nashville chapter of the Princeton Prize in Race Relations.
Cushman & Wakefield welcomes Sansom
The local office of Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield has hired Dave Sansom as senior managing director and city leader for asset services.
Sansom will oversee a staff of 108 and the daily operations of approximately 29 million square feet of office, industrial, retail, medical office and multifamily properties.
Prior to joining Cushman & Wakefield, Sansom was executive vice president and Nashville property management lead at JLL, overseeing a management portfolio of mixed-use commercial properties as well as large-scale construction and new development projects. He held previous property management and investor services positions with JLL in Dallas and Sydney.
Sansom replaces Lynn Sugg, who will retire at the end of August.
“Dave has incredibly strong relationships in Nashville and is well respected by his peers,” Doug Brandon, managing principal of Cushman & Wakefield’s Nashville office. “His incredible focus on client service will be a valuable asset as we continue to grow new business in Nashville and expand our service to existing clients.”
Ex-WZTV sports reporter joints The Dalton Agency
The Dalton Agency has announced that Dave Foster has joined as public relations account executive
A news media professional with more than 20 years of broadcast experience in Middle Tennessee, Foster most recently served as sports director at WZTV, the Fox television affiliate in Nashville. Previously, he was an anchor and reporter for WZTV and the station’s newsroom assignment manager from 2005-07.
Previously, Foster worked in television news in Louisiana and Texas. He was an anchor, reporter and photographer for Shreveport, Louisiana, television stations KTAL and KSLA.
A Nashville native, Foster earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting from the University of Tennessee.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dave to the team,” said Jeff Bradford, president of Dalton’s Nashville office. “He offers clients the combination so sought after in a public relations professional: news judgement, solid writing skills and clear thinking – and he’s just a nice guy. A pleasure to work with.”
The Dalton Agency also has offices in Atlanta and Jacksonville.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
