Warner Chappell Music Nashville has promoted Christina Wiltshire to the role of senior director, A&R.
According to a release, Wiltshire joined WCM in 2019 as a director, A&R, having previously served as creative director at Sea Gayle Music. Prior to that position, she worked as creative coordinator at Patrick Joseph Music’s Nashville office.
Wiltshire received a Bachelor of Science degree in hospitality management from the University of South Carolina, where she held internships at both Cornman Music and Warner Music Nashville.
“Christina has an infectious spirit that has led to great success in her career so far,” Ben Vaughn, WCM Nashville president and CEO, said in the release. “Her passion and enthusiasm for serving songwriters has brought her deep connections with our writers, and the whole team, truly showcasing what the Warner Chappell family is all about.”
Pinnacle adds McCann as senior credit officer
Pinnacle Financial Partners has hired Scott McCann as senior credit officer.
According to a release, McCann will manage the underwriting and asset management functions for Pinnacle’s equipment and franchise finance lending groups. He brings more than 30 years of experience as a credit leader and bank regulator.
McCann previously served nearly 20 years as an underwriting and portfolio manager with Wells Fargo. Prior to that he worked 11 years as a bank examiner for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
McCann is a long-time member of the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association, serving on its credit and collections management committee since 2016.
“As the risk management leader for two of our specialty lending groups, Scott will play a pivotal role serving the financing needs of Pinnacle’s small business, middle market and capital markets clients,” Sam Belk, PFP senior lending officer, said in the release. “Having worked with Scott for many years, I knew Scott’s expertise in credit underwriting and portfolio management would be an asset to the firm and vital to the continued growth and success of our specialty groups.”
Red Seal Homes welcomes Astorga as trim manager
Chicago-area-based Red Seal Homes has added David Astorga to its Nashville team as trim manager.
According to a release, Astorga will manage installation schedules and oversee project delivery and timing for Red Seal Homes’ building sites in Nashville.
As a recent graduate of the University of Illinois, Astorga joined Red Seal Homes as trim superintendent in Chicago under the direct management of Service Manager Dean Ceretti.
“It is clear that David has both the natural talent and skill that it takes to succeed in this industry,” Brian Hoffman, a Red Seal owner, said in the release. “Evident through his rapid growth during the first few months with our Chicago team, David is a welcome addition to Nashville. We look forward to his clear dedication and commitment to making each project a success.”
Send personnel items to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.