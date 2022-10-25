Nashville-based architecture and design firm SV Design has announced the addition of Emily Hall.

Emily Hall

According to a release, Hall previously worked as an interior design intern at Kidd Interiors. There she developed planning concepts, managed textile and furniture sales and co-led a $1 million client project.

