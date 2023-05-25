Portland, Tenn.-based Volunteer State Bank has announced that president and CEO Tony Gregory has added the title of chairman.
In addition, and according to a release, the bank has added Jimmy Craig and Aaron Hawkins to its senior leadership team.
Craig serves as senior vice president and chief information officer. He brings 25 years of information technology experience, 16 years which have been specifically dedicated to the banking industry. Most recently, he worked as senior vice president and chief technology officer for United Community Bank, and previously senior vice president and chief information officer of Reliant Bank.
Hawkins has been named senior vice president and director of treasury management. He has about 20 years of banking industry experience and held corporate positions at Jo-Ann Stores, Inc., Dollar General Corp. and Luminex Corp., where he was responsible for risk management relationships in North America, Europe and Australia.
Most recently, Hawkins served as senior vice president and regional sales leader for First Horizon Bank.
“We are delighted to welcome both Jimmy and Aaron to our leadership team,” Gregory, who joined Volunteer State Bank in 2021 as president and CEO, said in the release. “Their vast knowledge paired with their demonstrated ability to propel and strengthen our service models and growth strategies will greatly benefit the bank, our team and those we serve.”
Volunteer State Bank is a privately owned community bank with more than $1 billion in assets. Founded in 1977, Volunteer State Bank operates 13 full-service branches throughout Middle Tennessee in Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
Hotel Fraye names Lombard chef of Gathre
Officials with Midtown’s Hotel Fraye have announced the appointment of Brian Lombard as executive chef.
Lombard, who replaces Keith Droz, will oversee Gathre, a contemporary American restaurant, and Eddie Ate Dynamite, a rooftop bar and lounge. He will lead all hotel culinary operations, including menu development, kitchen management and catering guests throughout the 6,000 square feet of meeting space.
“We are absolutely thrilled to have Chef Lombard join our team," Kenneth Mendelsohn, Hotel Fraye director of food and beverage, said in the release. "His culinary expertise and commitment to culinary excellence align perfectly with our vision of providing unparalleled dining experiences for our guests. With his innovative ideas and attention to detail, we are confident that he will take our dining to new heights."
One RPM promotes Childers
Casey Childers has been promoted to lead One RPM’s new digital strategy, Music Row reports.
Previously, Childers served as senior project manager at One RPM (stylized as “ONErpm”) overseeing marketing strategist for artists including Christian Gates, Jordi, Taylor Acorn and Against the Current.
Prior to that, and according to an online biography, Childers worked at The AristoMedia Group in marketing.
Childers, who attended the University of North Alabama, will report to One RPM head of U.S. marketing Jenna LoMonaco
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.