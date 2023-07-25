The Nashville office of Colliers has announced an addition of six commercial real estate industry experts: Ashley Harrison, Jonathan Hayes, Reagan Henderson, Chad McCardell, Brian Jernigan and Page Lauterbach.
Hayes, Henderson, and Lauterbach began with the company most recently, according to a release.
Hayes joined the Colliers Nashville project management team with more than 10 years of construction and management experience. He has worked on both large and small-scale projects including managing construction projects for residential and commercial projects throughout Middle Tennessee.
Henderson was named vice president of retail services and land for the local office. Henderson’s concentrations include landlord and tenant representation, site selection and advising owners and developers on market studies and trends. Before joining Colliers, Henderson worked as director of real estate for First Watch Restaurants, handling site selection and negotiations in Nashville, Chicago, Denver and Cleveland.
Lauterbach joined the Colliers Nashville real estate management services team with six years of property management experience including working with the commercial development department of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. There, she wrote reports of recommendations resulting in millions of dollars of investments for the airport and participated in lease negotiations for a $90 million hotel development. She also implemented an inspection procedure for more than 130 facilities.
A Nashville native and 25-year veteran of the local commercial real estate industry, Jernigan now serves as vice president of Colliers Nashville. He serves a national client base of investors and tenants related to retail, office, industrial and land assets.
Harrison serves as a vice president with the firm’s office brokerage team. She spent five years working with MBRE Advisors in Chicago, specializing in landlord agency. She has been involved in lease negotiations representing roughly $200 million in collective value and completed nearly 400,000 square feet of transactions in the last year.
McCardell joins as a vice president with the industrial team. Originally from California, he relocated to Nashville with experience in more than 120 transactions for $97.5 million.
“We are thrilled to experience how our firm has grown over these past few years,” Janet Miller, CEO and partner of the Nashville office, said in the release. “From adding five new partners in 2022 to recruiting top talent in 2023, Colliers Nashville is progressively moving forward. In these past few months, we have added six experts in their specialties who will no doubt provide unparalleled service exceeding our clients’ expectations.”
The Colliers Nashville office is home to about 70 employees and leases and manages buildings with about 6.2 million square feet of collective commercial space.
Grossman joins Luna as chief growth officer
Luna has announced RaeAnn Grossman has joined the company as its chief growth officer to expand relationships with health plans and providers and in-home physical therapy growth opportunities.
According to a release, Grossman has about 30 years of experience, including CEO and presidential roles with Signify, Optum, BCBS of Arizona, Cotiviti and Health Net/Centene. She has developed and led business development and growth, often collaborating with large-scale provider groups and health plans.
"As one of the nation's leading experts in healthcare transformation and innovation, RaeAnn has a proven track record of collaborating with health plans, provider groups and the healthcare community to drive value, impact and growth. This latest appointment represents another step closer to Luna's vision of becoming the leading in-home rehabilitation provider," Palak Shah, co-founder and head of clinical operations at Luna, said in the release.
Founded in 2018, Luna operates in 27 states, with its headquarters in Rocklin, Calif., and an office in Nashville. Since then, the company has partnered with Providence, Emory Healthcare, Intermountain Healthcare, UCLA Health, and MedStar Health to offer outpatient physical therapy in patients' home.
Primeritus names Carson VP of sales
Primeritus Financial Services has announced that Misty Carson has joined the company as vice president of sales, assuming leadership of the sales team and branding.
Carson will report to Steve Norwood, Primeritus chief executive officer, and joins the senior leadership team, according to a release. She has 20 years of senior sales leadership experience in account receivables management and business process outsourcing with large national outsourcing companies that service the auto finance and financial services industries.
"Misty has a history of business development growth generating strong financial results in a multi-sales channel approach," Norwood said in the release. "She understands the importance of maximizing a company's back-end results while optimizing customer satisfaction."
Primeritus provides recovery management, skip tracing and remarketing services to the auto finance and insurance services industry.
Send personnel info to npraino@fwpublishing.com and wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.