Bridget Nodianos has joined the National Capital Region team of Pinnacle Financial Partners.
According to a release, Nodianos is the Nashville-based firm’s first treasury management advisor in the market and will expand the suite of products and services available to local business clients. Nodianos specializes in helping companies with cash flow management, including incoming and outgoing payments, payroll, merchant point of sale, and fraud protection.
Nodianos joins Pinnacle from Truist, where she served as a treasury consultant with a focus on supporting the vibrant business community of the National Capital Region. She has 17 years of financial services experience, starting in 2005 in College Park, Maryland, where she was a business services officer for BB&T. Nodianos also worked at BB&T’s McLean, Virginia, office.
Nodianos earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from West Virginia University. She has served on the board of the National Capital Area WVU Alumni Association and is a member of the NOVA Chamber of Commerce. Nodianos has volunteered for Feed the Children, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, American Cancer Society, Junior Achievement, The Ivymount School Foundation and Good Shepherd Alliance.
“We are fortunate and excited to have Bridget join our team, and she is just the type of seasoned talent we aim to attract,” said Carolyne Pelton, regional president for Pinnacle’s National Capital Region. “Bridget brings broader capabilities to our team so we can offer the same sophisticated products and services as a much bigger bank with the level of attention and service you normally see only at a small community institution.”
Newport welcomes Wilson
Newport Healthcare, a national network of treatment centers for teens and young adults with mental health disorders, has announced the promotion of Kristin Wilson to chief experience officer.
According to a release, Wilson is a licensed clinician and has worked in the treatment field since 1997. She joined Newport in 2015 and helped develop a nationwide team to serve clinical professionals and families as vice president of clinical outreach.
During the pandemic, she trained more than 1,000 clinicians and school professionals.
Wilson holds a master's degree in psychology and creative arts therapies, is a certified clinical trauma professional, and a certified yoga teacher.
"Kristin has been an integral part of our Newport leadership team and we are delighted to announce this well-deserved promotion," Joe Procopio, company CEO, said in the release. "Her talent in building relationships, deep understanding of the Newport clinical model, and sincere appreciation for the client/family experience make her ideally suited to lead our patient experience efforts."
Musicians On Call promotes five
Local nonprofit Musicians On Call (MOC) has promoted five employees.
According to a release, those promoted include Nicole Rivera (to senior director of programs, Sara Kolodziejczak (senior director of fundraising), Janine Garcia (director of technology), Lindsay Solomon (senior marketing manager) and Tarah Duarte (partnerships manager).
“Over the past few years, Musicians On Call has experienced growth across every sector of our business, even with the challenges we have all faced during the pandemic,” Musicians On Call President and CEO Pete Griffin said in a release. “This wouldn’t be possible without our passionate volunteers, our best-in-class Board of Directors, our generous partners and supporters, and, of course, our incredibly talented team. The staff here at Musicians On Call is the best in the business, full stop.”
Rivera started at MOC in 2014, and in her current role she oversees all staff members within the Programs department. She is responsible for organizing and executing celebrity visits and vision planning for the future of MOC’s programs. She will continue leading the direction of MOC’s programs.
Kolodziejczak came to Musicians On Call in 2016 to lead the organization’s fundraising initiatives and has successfully helped steer MOC to surpass its revenue goals year over year. She also spearheaded MOC’s recent major capital campaign to raise funds for its innovative online portal. As senior director of fundraising, Kolodziejczak will continue to direct MOC’s growing fundraising team and strategy.
Garcia has been a member of MOC's programs department since 2017, managing volunteer and hospital relationships and Bedside Performance Programs in New York City and Boston, and as managing the growth of MOC’s Virtual Bedside Performance Program. Since 2020 she has led the creation of MOC’s proprietary program portal and will now oversee the organization’s newly-created technology department as director of technology. She is based in Los Angeles.
Solomon joined MOC’s team in New York City in 2016 and has managed the growth and strategy for the organization’s email marketing, social media and digital campaigns and serves on MOC’s DEI Task Force. Through her new role as senior marketing manager, she will drive the organization’s digital footprint and strategies.
Duarte joined MOC in 2019 as executive assistant to Griffin. She also worked under the senior director of strategic partnerships, assisting with the organization’s corporate partnerships. She will expand these duties in her new role as partnerships manager, providing further support in all corporate fundraising initiatives.
Send personnel news to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
