Bass, Berry & Sims has announced the addition of four attorneys, including two in Nashville.
Both Joelle Hupp and Liat Sanz Martinez join the Nashville office as associates in the intellectual property and technology group.
Hupp comes to Bass from Nelson Mullins. Her practice includes data privacy compliance and other regulatory matters.
Martinez previously practiced in Washington, D.C. She works on intellectual property and trademark law.
“We are excited to welcome these four attorneys as we continue to grow our firm to meet our clients’ evolving needs,” Todd Rolapp, managing partner of Bass, Berry & Sims, said in a release. “We have had the opportunity to welcome 20 attorneys already this year, and we will continue to deepen our bench strength with extraordinary lawyers to ensure we continue to serve our clients with excellence.”
Hardaway Construction names VP
Hardaway Construction has announced the addition of Jason Sain as a vice president.
According to a release, Sain is a graduate of Auburn University with a degree in building science and 22 years of experience in construction leadership. Before joining Hardaway
Construction, Sain served as vice president for DeAngelis Diamond Construction, where he led project management operations for the $400 million construction company. He worked at DeAngelis Diamond for 16 years, co-launched four offices and helped increased revenue by over $300 million.
“Jason is the ideal addition to our fast-growing team,” David Frazier, CEO of Hardaway Construction, said in the release. “His experience speaks for itself, and he has already provided immense benefit to our team.”
Mulgrew named VP of Business Wire
Business Wire has announced Tom Mulgrew will serve as vice president.
According to a release, he has worked with the news agency for 37 years.
Before his promotion, Mulgrew opened the Nashville Business Wire office in 1985 and worked as the regional vice president of seven other agency offices from Atlanta to Dallas as he oversaw sales and operations. In 2007, he was named senior vice president of sales.
Mulgrew took a hiatus from Business Wire in 2008 and returned in late 2009 as director of agency relations.
Mulgrew earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature from McGill University in Montreal.
“Tom's return to the company was seamless and we look forward to taking our agency relationships to new heights,” Business Wire CEO Cathy Baron Tamraz said in the release. “This business is all about relationships, one of Tom's strong suits. He and our team have already made great progress as we continue to educate and counsel our clients on Business Wire's social media, mobile and other PR/IR global platforms."
Qwick taps Rollison for business development manager role
Sarah Rollison has been named business development manager at Qwick.
According to a release, Rollison previously worked as a business development manager at Waitr. She began her career in recruiting at Rezultz Group Inc.
Rollison earned her bachelor's degree in business administration and management from the University of Alabama.
Rollison has been with Qwick for seven years.
"Hospitality today is in a very unique place, especially so in Nashville,” Rollison said in the release. “Being such a huge tourist and leisure destination, Nashville’s food and beverage businesses naturally have the kinds of staffing needs Qwick was built to solve. I love being able to play a role here locally in helping businesses thrive and patrons continue to enjoy great experiences in Nashville’s best spots."
RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group adds four
RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group has hired Stevie Bell, Darrick Bourgeois, Nicole Davis and Erin Flournoy to serve the Middle Tennessee market.
Moving to Nashville from Jacksonville, Bell has more than 40 years of experience in customer care and 20 years of experience as a business owner. She has been a licensed agent for the past three years.
Also from Florida, Flournoy joins RE/MAX with previous real estate experience in construction and development.
Bourgeois attended the University of Washington and became a business owner at 19 with the creation of Rocketstar Recording.
Davis’ professional career began at an inheritance recovery firm followed by worth with a fitness equipment distribution company. Davis now serves the greater Nashville area as a certified probate real estate specialist and a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Tennessee Association of Realtors and the Greater Nashville Association of Realtors.
“We are proud to add Stevie, Darrick, Nicole and Erin to our growing agent team,” Larry Lipman, owner and president of RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group, said in the release. “Assisting homebuyers and sellers in a significant financial transaction is an important role, and we know their combined expertise in real estate, customer service and business ownership will be beneficial to our clients.”
