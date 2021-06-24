Nashville-based Forefront Books has announced the addition of Jennifer Gingerich as editorial director.
Most recently an associate publisher for Nelson Books, Gingerich (pictured) will oversee the editorial process and day-to-day management of Forefront's titles and author relationships, according to a release. Gingerich comes to Forefront with more than 15 years within the publishing industry, working with various authors and brands in Christian publishing.
Gingerich's previous posts, in addition to Nelson Books, include a leadership role at Ramsey Solutions and working with gift books and children's content at Thomas Nelson. She holds a B.A. degree in English from Trevecca Nazarene University and an M.A. degree in English from Marshall University.
“Jennifer is a valuable addition to our team at Forefront," President and Publisher Jonathan Merkh said in the release. "With [her] expertise and experience, Forefront and our authors will be able to have even greater impact on the world."
tpmbLAW adds associate attorney
Matt Byron has joined Taylor Pigue Marchetti and Blair (tpmbLAW) as an associate attorney, according to Gino Marchetti Jr., the firm’s managing member.
Byron earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree in 2019 from Belmont University College of Law and will focus his practice in civil litigation, including insurance defense, creditors’ rights and commercial law.
While in law school, Byron interned for Davidson County Judges Claudia Bonnyman and Kelvin Jones, and in the Office of General Counsel at TennCare.
A native of Chicago, Byron graduated summa cum laude from Berklee College of Music in Boston in 2016, earning a Bachelor of Music degree (double majoring in music business and management and bass performance). He remains active in the Nashville music community.
“Matt achieved at a high level in law school and was involved in so many ways that he provides our clients with exceptional experience and insights,” Marchetti said in the release. “Adding him to our firm increases the already high caliber and professionalism of our members, enhancing the scope of services and the counsel that we can provide all of our clients.”
Integrity Solutions welcomes Robideau
Nashville-based sales performance, training and coaching services company Integrity Solutions has named Timothy Robideau vice president of client development focused on the health care industry.
Robideau joins Integrity Solutions with more than 15 years of experience in talent management and learning – including his most recent role at personnel and management company SHL.
Previously, Robideau led a sales team at Employer Solutions, a division of online education company Capella Education Company (now Strategic Education Inc. after the merger of Strayer University and Capella University). At Capella, he specifically focused on the health care sector. And under Robideau’s leadership, the division achieved year-over-year growth of 25 percent for four consecutive years.
“Tim brings extensive experience and passion for helping organizations maximize investment in their people especially now as the healthcare industry navigates a period of unprecedented change post-COVID 19,” Bruce Wederburn, Integrity Solutions' chief sales officer, said in the release. “Healthcare organizations are looking to invest with an optimistic plan for growth and they need their sales and customer service teams to be at the top of their game to take full advantage of the potential business gains,” he added.
RE/MAX Lipman Group welcomes six
Keri Ciancio, Jessica Cassalia, Joan Hall, Cathy Umstead, Carrie Prickett and Olivia Hostetler have joined RE/MAX Lipman Group.
Ciancio graduated from Florida State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in humanities.
Cassalia holds a Bachelor of Science degree in nutrition.
Hall has been a licensed real estate agent since 1985 with more than 10 years of that experience being in California.
Umstead is a two-time Grammy-winning musician with the Nashville Symphony. In 2014, she received her real estate license.
Prickett began working in the real estate industry during the last 10 years through home renovations and rental property management.
Hostetler previously served as marketing coordinator and then senior marketing specialist at Lipman Group.
“As we continue to grow our agency to keep up with the demand of Nashville’s ever-growing housing market, we deliberately seek out talented, passionate and service-oriented realtors who clients will enjoy,” company owner and president Larry Lipman said. “Keri, Jessica, Joan, Cathy and Carrie will bring unmatched qualities to our relationship-driven agent team. Since day one, Olivia’s natural leadership abilities and enthusiasm have been essential in propelling our brand forward and we are a stronger team because of her.”
In 2017, Lipman Group affiliated with RE/MAX, which was founded in 1973.
