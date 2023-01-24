Vanderbilt University School of Medicine has named Dr. Lourdes Estrada assistant dean for health equity education.

Estrada, an associate professor of biochemistry, will work to develop and expand initiatives that integrate core principles of health equity into VUSM’s health sciences educational programs, with an initial primary focus on the MD education program, according to a release.

Estrada_Lourdes2_2014_headshot.jpg

Dr. Lourdes Estrada
Dale_Jeff_750.jpg

Jeff Dale
Kent.png

Kent Edgerton
Rhett.png

Rhett Taylor

