Vanderbilt University School of Medicine has named Dr. Lourdes Estrada assistant dean for health equity education.
Estrada, an associate professor of biochemistry, will work to develop and expand initiatives that integrate core principles of health equity into VUSM’s health sciences educational programs, with an initial primary focus on the MD education program, according to a release.
Estrada was raised in Puerto Rico, earning her undergraduate degree at the University of Puerto Rico-Rio Piedras, in biology. During her undergraduate education, she conducted three years of research with support from the Minority Access Research Careers award.
Estrada received her master's and doctorate degrees in pharmacology at the University of Michigan. She then moved to the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Michigan to complete her postdoctoral training in pediatric genetics.
In 2004, Estrada joined the Department of Cancer Biology at Vanderbilt to serve as scientific and education officer for a multidisciplinary team of scientists in the NCI-funded Center for Cancer Systems Biology at Vanderbilt.
“Health inequities have become intractable; thus, we must better prepare physicians and physician-scientists to address the social and structural factors that contribute to these inequities," Dr. Consuelo Wilkins, Vanderbilt University Medical Center senior vice president and senior associate dean for health equity and inclusive excellence, said in a release. "In this new role, Dr. Estrada will lead efforts to embed health equity competencies and content throughout the medical school curriculum, which is an essential component of our VUMC Racial Equity Plan."
Lipscomb taps graduate to serve as chief of campus
Lipscomb University has named Jeff Dale its chief of campus.
According to a release, Dale will oversee Lipscomb’s Office of Security, which serves Lipscomb Academy and Lipscomb University. He arrives at LU after a 20-year career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Dale graduated from then-David Lipscomb College with an undergraduate degree in accounting in 1988.
After 14 years working in accounting and business, Dale began his FBI career in 2002 in the Portland, Oregon, field office, investigating bank robberies, child abductions and organized criminal enterprises.
In 2008, Dale was promoted as a supervisory special agent in the counterintelligence division at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., where he was assigned to the unit responsible for overseeing investigations involving espionage and technology transfer.
From 2010-22, Dale was assigned to the Memphis Division, Nashville Resident Agency. In addition to his counterintelligence investigative activities, he was also a firearms, tactical and active shooter certified instructor and a sniper team leader for the Memphis Division FBI SWAT team.
“The safety and security of our students and the entire Lipscomb community is a top priority,” Lipscomb President Candice McQueen said in the release. “Jeff’s expertise in multiple facets of security, identifying and mitigating risk, and proactive response planning and execution of complex security initiatives along with his deep commitment to Lipscomb’s mission make Jeff uniquely qualified to lead this office and to expand our focus in this area.”
Alvarez & Marsal promote two in local office
Global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal has promoted Kent Edgerton and Rhett Taylor, both to the roles of managing director, in its Nashville office.
According to a release, the promotions are part of A&M’s having elevated to managing director status 85 employees in Brazil, Benelux, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, France, Germany, India, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States.
Edgerton has worked at A&M since 2014, originally as a manager. Prior to that, he served as a general manager at XPO in Memphis.
Edgerton holds an MBA degree from the University of Memphis and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Rhodes College.
Prior to joining A&M, Taylor worked at Ernst & Young as an auditor in their assurance services group in Nashville. Previously, he worked in India with anti-human trafficking organization International Justice Mission and Growing Opportunity Finance.
Taylor earned a bachelor’s degree in economics, history and religious studies from Vanderbilt University. He earned a master’s degree in accountancy from Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Management.
Taylor is a certified public accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Tennessee State Society of Certified Public Accountants and Leadership Health Care.
