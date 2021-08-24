Construction law attorney Karin Dwight has joined Lewis Thomason as special counsel in the firm’s Nashville office.
Dwight will be a member of the firm’s statewide construction practice group, according to a release. Her legal background includes the construction, architecture and engineering industries. Prior to moving to Tennessee, Dwight practiced for many years in Texas, including with Macdonald Devin Ziegler Madden Kenefick & Harris and with Walter P. Moore.
At the latter, she provided oversight for contract review, litigation and claims. Her experience also includes reviewing, drafting and negotiating complex commercial agreements for defense, intelligence, security and infrastructure engineering firm Parsons.
In addition to Nashville, Lewis Thomason has offices in Knoxville and Memphis.
Aronoff departing VUMC for Indiana
Dr. David Aronoff is departing Vanderbilt University Medical Center to become chair of the Department of Medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine.
A professor of medicine and director of the VUMC Division of Infectious Diseases, Aronoff came to VUMC in 2013. He has helped recruit and retain faculty — growing from 42 full-time faculty in 2013 to 60 full-time faculty in 2021 — and assisted in a more than doubling of the annual grant portfolio over this period, from $19 million to more than $50 million.
Under his leadership, the division created telehealth programs and expanded both inpatient and outpatient clinical operations. It also launched a fellowship training program in transplant infectious diseases.
Aronoff serves as a member of the VUMC Medical Center Medical Board and is the founding director of the Vanderbilt Pre3 (Preventing Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes and Prematurity) Initiative, a transdisciplinary program in reproductive health that spans both the VU and VUMC campuses.
Aronoff, a summa cum laude graduate of IU, received his degree in microbiology, and spent one year overseas at the University of Kent in England. He earned his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine.
Aronoff is a third-generation family member to attend IU and was born at the Indiana University Medical Center in Indianapolis. He will be the John B. Hickam Professor and chair of the Department of Medicine at IUSM.
Concord promotes Kiener to VP role
Concord has promoted Kayle Kiener to vice president of recorded music royalties, musicrow.com reports.
Kiener, who formerly served as director of artists royalties, will be based in Concord’s Nashville headquarters and will report to General Manager of Global Administration Jeff Van Driel.
Kiener studied accounting at the University of South Florida. He would later work at Naxos of America, leading the global royalty department and eventually becoming product manager of business intelligence.
Along with a brief stay as royalty auditor for a CPA firm, Kiener most recently worked as the senior manager of Frontline Artist Royalties at Warner Music Group’s Center of Excellence in Nashville.
