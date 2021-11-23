Nashville-based Relevance Ventures, which bills itself as the only Native American privately owned and operated venture capital firm, has hired Jason Judge as an investment analyst.
According to a release, Judge will be responsible for deal analysis, pipeline management, portfolio monitoring, reporting and modeling. Judge will work alongside the investment managers and general partners, helping to conduct market analysis, evaluate new investment opportunities, and assist in the growth of Relevance Ventures.
Judge joins Relevance Ventures after having graduated from Villanova University earlier this year. While completing his business degree, he worked with venture capital firms for three years. He most recently worked as a strategy analyst at WindRate, a cloud storage pricing engine, where he analyzed data about clients and cloud storage providers.
"When looking to build our internal talent pool, we seek individuals that are hungry to learn and will help us grow thoughtfully, offering new perspectives that will enable us to seek out new investment opportunities to build a harmonious roster of healthy growing companies," Cameron Newton, founder and general partner at Relevance Ventures, said in the release. "Jason is experienced well beyond his years. His energy and talent will help Relevance Ventures advance the firm's unique harmony-based investing strategy."
Relevance Ventures has more than $115 million under management and focuses on opportunities within the health and wellness and fintech/enterprise software industries. Founded by Cameron Newton and Dean Newton, Relevance Ventures is raising its fourth fund, with a targeted size of $75 million.
Frost-Arnett adds chief growth officer
Nashville-based payment collection agency Frost-Arnett has announced that Clint Jones has been hired as chief growth officer.
According to a release, Joins will collaborate with FA executive leadership, manage client-facing relationships and be responsible for leading FA’s corporate communications, sales and marketing teams.
Jones brings nearly two decades of health care experience to his new role as CGO, most recently as the current vice president of the Healthcare Financial Management Association’s Tennessee Chapter Board of Directors.
“Clint is a tremendous addition to our company with his wealth of knowledge in the areas of front-end technology, client service, and sales leadership,” Jason Meyer, Frost-Arnett CEO, said in the release. “We are excited to see how he will help us enhance our early-stage client offerings and help us continue our long tradition of helping our clients provide a world-class financial experience to their patients.”
With more than 400 employees across its five locations and healthcare representing 99 percent of its revenue, Nashville-based Frost-Arnett Company bills itself as one of the largest health care-only accounts receivable management companies in the country. The company was founded in 1893.
Fifth Third promotes Long, Sullivan
Fifth Third Bank’s Jon Long has been promoted to a serve as middle market team lead overseeing the music industry practice.
In a release, Senior Commercial Banker Jonathan Godfrey said Long will lead a team that will advise clients on capital market opportunities, financial sponsored backed transactions, acquisition financing and business development.
Long joined Fifth Third Bank in 2013 as a commercial relationship manager in Chattanooga before relocating to Nashville to become a part of the music industry practice.
Relatedly, Ryan Sullivan has been promoted to commercial middle market relationship manager in the music publishing practice. An Australian native and former professional cyclist, Sullivan most recently was a commercial credit analyst at Fifth Third.
