Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has announced that Adrian Szycowski has joined the firm’s Nashville office as an associate.
According to a release, Szycowski is a member of the firm’s corporate and securities practice group and focuses his practice on securities, taxation and corporate law. His work deals with private equity, venture capital, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, private placement offerings, tax-incentivized transactions, corporate governance and equity and debt finance. Szycowski also works with private investment funds in their formation, operation and investment transactions.
Prior to joining Bradley, Szycowski served at three boutique law firms in Atlanta, with the most recent being Dwyer Law offices.
Szycowski is an honors graduate of the Emory University School of Law and earned his B.A. degree from George Washington University.
“We are pleased to welcome Adrian to the firm and know the enthusiasm he brings to tailoring solutions to meet the needs of our clients will be an asset,” Bradley Nashville Office Managing Partner Lauren Jacques said in the release.
In addition to Tennessee, Bradley operates offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Texas and Washington, D.C. The firm is home to approximately 600 lawyers.
CBRE promotes Goodwin, Hickson
CBRE has promoted Elizabeth Goodwin to serve as a managing director in Tennessee and Kristy Hickson to serve as director of project management.
According to a release, Goodwin will partner with Tennessee Managing Director Stephen Kulinski and Memphis Managing Director Frank Quinn to assist in the company’s daily operations and drive growth strategies for its advisory services lines of business, including leasing, sales, valuations, property management and debt and structured finance.
Goodwin most recently served as CBRE’s director of project management in Tennessee for three years. She was integral in growing CBRE’s local project management team from three to nearly 30 project managers.
A Nashville native, Goodwin is a member of the NAIOP, ULI, Williamson County Chamber of Commerce, American Heart Association and Go Build Tennessee.
Goodwin earned her master’s degree with honors from Vanderbilt University in civil engineering with a concentration in construction management.
“This is a well-deserved promotion for Elizabeth, and I am excited that the next step in her career will be co-leading our Tennessee advisory business,” Kulinski said in the release. “Elizabeth is an excellent leader, highly focused on driving growth, and there is no better person equipped to help lift our Tennessee business to new heights.”
Previously a senior project manager, the aforementioned Hickson has construction industry experience related to design, procurement and development. She is an NCARB-certified architect and licensed in six states.
Hickson holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Ball State University.
LifePoint announces pair of promotions
Brentwood-based hospital operator LifePoint Health has announced two promotions.
According to a release, Jason Zachariah has been named executive vice president and chief operating officer, while Aaron Lewis has been named executive vice president, growth and integrated solutions.
The appointments follow the retirement of Victor Giovanetti, who most recently served as president, hospital operations and had been with the company for nine years.
Zachariah joined the company in 2021 and most recently served as president, integrated solutions. Previously, he was president and COO of Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare.
Lewis joined LifePoint in 2018 and most recently served as senior vice president of care continuum and business transformation.
“Jason and Aaron are two accomplished leaders who prioritize quality patient care while maintaining a commitment to growth and constant innovation that improves healthcare delivery within the communities we serve and beyond,” said David Dill, chairman and CEO of LifePoint Health.
Relatedly, and in April, LifePoint promoted company veteran Tizgel High to chief compliance officer (read here).
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
