Plaintiffs’ law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein has added Kaylee Kohlmaier as an attorney in its Nashville office.

Kohlmaier_K_web.jpg

Kaylee Kohlmaier

According to a release, she will work on consumer fraud and False Claims Act cases, plus sexual harassment civil lawsuits.  

Dunworth_Brent_edited-1.jpg

Brent Dunworth
First.png

Stephen Hughes

