Plaintiffs’ law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein has added Kaylee Kohlmaier as an attorney in its Nashville office.
According to a release, she will work on consumer fraud and False Claims Act cases, plus sexual harassment civil lawsuits.
Kohlmaier previously interned with the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office and clerked for a federal district court judge.
She holds a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University and a law degree from Emory University School of Law.
“We are very pleased to have Kaylee join Lieff Cabraser,” Mark Chalos, managing partner of Lieff Cabraser Nashville, said in the release. “Kaylee’s impressive educational background and rich work experience will enable her to serve our clients well.”
VUMC Office of Advanced Practice adds key leader
Brent Dunworth has been named associate nurse executive for advanced practice in the Vanderbilt University Medical Center Office of Advanced Practice, effective Sept. 1.
According to vumc.org, Dunworth succeeds April Kapu, who left the position last year after being named president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and subsequently becoming associate dean for clinical and community partnerships at Vanderbilt University School of Nursing.
Dunworth most recently served as chief certified registered nurse anesthetist. He joined VUMC from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where he was the senior director for nurse anesthesia and faculty for the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing and Waynesburg University College of Nursing.
Dunworth earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from University of Pittsburgh prior to obtaining a Master of Business Administration degree from Waynesburg University. He then received his Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from the University of Pittsburgh.
First Farmers taps Hughes for COO role
Columbia-based First Farmers and Merchants Bank — a community bank with 22 locations in seven Middle Tennessee counties — has promoted Stephen Hughes to the role of chief operations officer.
According to a release, Hughes will be responsible for the operational support of all the bank’s lines of business and will oversee the evolution and adoption of new technology-driven payment solutions.
At First Farmers, Hughes has served as electronic banking officer, chief wealth management officer, senior commercial banking officer and chief payments officer. He led the bank’s team that assisted customers with the Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hughes serves as the treasurer of the Maury County Chamber and Economic Alliance and on the board of Columbia State Community College Foundation and The King’s Daughters' School. He is also a recent past chair of Maury Regional Health Care Foundation.
“Stephen began his career at First Farmers 22 years ago and has excelled in each leadership role that he has undertaken,” Brian Williams, chairman and chief executive officer of First Farmers, said in the release. “With his wealth of knowledge, he will provide strategic leadership supporting our vision to deliver best-in-class financial products and services to our customers.”
First Farmers and Merchants Corp., the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, on June 30 reported total assets of approximately $2 billion, total shareholders’ equity of approximately $109 million and administered trust assets of $5.6 billion.
