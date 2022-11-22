Cooley Public Strategies has named Lauren Wiggs as an associate.
According to a release from CPS company principals Dave Cooley and Emily Bryan, Wiggs joined the firm in January as an intern, followed by a stint as a fellow at the public affairs firm.
Wiggs has experience in digital media, community engagement, event planning and volunteer coordination. She graduated from Clemson University in 2021, earning her degree in political science, with minors in history and psychology, in three years.
“Our interns and fellows are challenged right out the box with impactful and substantive work, and are key members of the CPS team,” Cooley said in the release. “Lauren has proved her mettle over the past year and will remain a critical team player, only now with enhanced responsibilities and a broader portfolio of clients.”
Meharry welcomes Nichols as SVP of clinical affairs
Meharry Medical College has added Dr. Michelle Nichols as senior vice president of clinical affairs.
According to a release, Nichols will grow Meharry’s six residency programs within the school of medicine: internal medicine, psychiatry, family medicine, preventive medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, and occupational medicine. She will serve as MMC’s designated institutional official for the accreditation council for graduate medical education.
Nichols joins Meharry from Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, where she served as associate dean for clinical affairs and medical director for Morehouse Healthcare. She directed the Morehouse School of Medicine/Morehouse College Community COVID-19 Vaccination Program.
In 2021, Nichols testified before the United States Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) hearing on “Vaccines: America’s Shot at Ending the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
Becker’s Hospital Review profiled Nichols in its feature “Six Black women who have been on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.”
“We’re delighted to welcome Dr. Nichols to the Meharry family,” Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, president and CEO of Meharry Medical College, said in the release. “In addition to her extensive clinical affairs experience and passion for mentoring young physicians, Dr. Nichols is a true champion for patients and dedicated to ensuring that all people have access to the care they need. We look forward to working with her to advance Meharry’s mission of achieving equitable health outcomes for all and creating new educational opportunities that will benefit all Meharrians and the people we serve.”
Gray joins Morgan Samuels as CFO, COO
Nashville-based executive personnel search firm Morgan Samuels has appointed Jarrod Gray chief financial and operations officer.
According to a release, Gray is responsible for finance, human resources, information technology and overall business operations.
Gray has more than 15 years of experience serving as a senior financial executive in distribution and manufacturing environments. He joins Morgan Samuels from The Merchants Company, recently acquired by Performance Food Group, where he led the firm's financial exit and transition efforts for HR, accounting and IT functions. While at The Merchants Company, Gray helped scale the company from $230 million to $850 million in revenue over 15 years.
"We are delighted to have Jarrod on our team,” Bert Hensley, CEO of Morgan Samuels, said in the release. “His strong background in finance, human resources and business development operations is in direct alignment with our growth strategy goals. He is a world class leader, and we are excited to welcome him to Morgan Samuels."
