AARP Tennessee has announced Mia McNeil as its new state director.
According to a release, McNeil will lead the Tennessee chapter staff and volunteers. She is replacing Rebecca Kelly, who retired after working with AARP for almost 30 years
“My goal is to ensure that issues such as aging in place, respite care and closing the digital divide are brought to the forefront and that tangible results are seen and felt,” McNeil told the Tennessee Tribune. “These are issues that not only affect our constituency, but those generations to come.”
McNeil will represent people ages 50 and older throughout the state. Before taking on the state director position, she worked as the director of government and community relations at the University of Michigan at Flint.
McNeil attended Tennessee State University.
Legal Aid Society adds housing attorney
Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands has announced that Alise Housden has joined the firm as a housing staff attorney in its Murfreesboro office.
Housden will provide legal services for Rutherford County residents in eviction-related cases. In addition, she will assist clients in applying for Rutherford County’s COVID-19 Rental Relief Program, which offers benefits for those struggling to pay rent, utilities or other home energy costs due to the loss of wages or income during the pandemic.
Housden comes to LAS from Long, Burnett, & Johnson PLLC, where she had been a staff attorney since 2018. She received her bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University in 2012 and her Juris Doctor from Charlotte School of Law in 2015. She has been practicing law in Tennessee since 2015.
“Her expertise will be highly valuable as we work to assist tenants who have been struggling to afford basic living expenses during the challenging circumstances of COVID,” DarKenya Waller, LAS director, said of Housden in the release. With Alise on our team, we look forward to making a difference in the lives of tenants across Rutherford County.”
Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands bills itself as the state largest nonprofit law firm. It serves 48 counties from offices in Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Gallatin, Murfreesboro, Nashville, Oak Ridge and Tullahoma.
Lee & Associates welcomes two in local office
Lee & Associates Nashville has added John Zeffery and Bryan Cahill to its brokerage team.
Previously with JLL, and based in Chicago, Zeffery joins Lee as a director with experience in tenant and landlord representation. Zeffery also has represented clients nationally, assisting with site selection and asset disposition.
Cahill, who joins as an associate, brings a background in mortgage banking and will specialize in tenant representation.
“John’s experience with multi-national corporations and Bryan’s desire to serve our clients accelerate our growth tremendously,” Jim Rodrigues, president of the Lee & Associates Nashville office, said in the release. “We are excited about the skillset each of them brings to the table.”
