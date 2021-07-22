Franklin-based restaurant company A. Marshall Hospitality has named Ashleigh Ford as marketing director.
Ford (pictured) joins AMH from after working as vice president of marketing and product brand manager with ORCA Coolers LLC in Nashville.
Ford holds a Bachelor of Science degree in public relations with a minor in business administration from the University of Tennessee.
“With an impressive background in strategic consumer-facing marketing, Ashleigh’s creativity and leadership skills will allow her to market our brands clearly, consistently and with customers always at the forefront,” Claire Crowell, AMH chief people officer, said in a release. “We are thrilled to welcome Ashleigh to the team.”
AMH is the parent company of Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant, Americana Taphouse, Deacon’s New South and Scout’s Pub
Bone adds attorney
Nashville-based firm Bone McAllester Norton has added Brandon Meredith as an attorney in its Sumner County office.
Meredith was previously an attorney at Phillips and Ingrum in Gallatin and worked as a service center manager at Bone before attending law school at the University of Memphis.
Meredith’s legal practice primarily focuses on real estate, landlord and tenant law, estate planning and administration, estate litigation, construction and land-use matters.
“We are pleased to welcome an experienced attorney of Brandon’s skill and stature to our Sumner County office,” firm President and CEO Charles R. Bone said in a release. “The firm is always excited to bring in new talent and continue to grow our office in Hendersonville. Brandon’s dedication to his clients is unparalleled and will go a long way toward increasing the firm’s commitment to Sumner County clients.”
Rocketship Public Schools names executive director
Rocketship Public Schools has appointed James Robinson as executive director for its Tennessee region.
According to a release, the region consists of two charter public elementary schools serving a concentration of students from disadvantaged backgrounds in Northeast and South Nashville. A third campus is scheduled to open in Antioch in the fall of 2022.
Robinson previously served as Rocketship’s director of schools for Tennessee and brings more than 20 years of experience to the role, including eight years with Rocketship.
“Under the leadership of Mr. Robinson, our schools in Nashville have demonstrated remarkable growth, performance, and partnership with the parents and communities they serve,” Preston Smith, co-founder and CEO of Rocketship Public Schools, said in the release. Throughout our search for an executive director, Mr. Robinson’s commitment to academic excellence, investment in talent development, and focus on parent engagement clearly demonstrated why he is the right leader for Rocketship Tennessee.”
Rocketship Public Schools is one of 12 nonprofit organizations in Nashville-Davidson County that operates local public schools through a charter agreement with either the school district or the state. By state law, all charter schools in Tennessee are free and open to all students within the district.
Send personnel to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.