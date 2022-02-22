Nashville-based nonprofit FiftyForward has welcomed Tammy Deason as human resources director.
According to a release, Deason is responsible for hiring, employee relations and overall human resources. She brings more than 20 years of experience in HR, organizational development and personnel management.
Prior to joining FiftyForward, Deason oversaw HR functions for Frost-Arnett and Eco-Energy Global Biofuels. In addition, she has held leadership positions with AIG, Tyco International and Zale.
Deason holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and International Languages from Southern Methodist University and is a certified senior professional in human resources and SHRM-senior certified professional.
“We are thrilled to have Tammy join our team,” FiftyForward CEO Sallie Hussey said in the release. “She brings great experience and ideas to help us with the most important resource we have, our teammates. Tammy’s role is key to help us retain current team members and attract great folks in the future.”
Capitol Christian Music Group promotes Gaines
Capitol Christian Music Group has promoted EJ Gaines to serve as senior vice president of marketing and co-executive director of Motown Gospel, musicrow.com reports.
Gaines had served as vice president of marketing at CCMG since 2018.
Gaines will oversee the marketing and brand development for various Capitol CMG artists, while continuing his duties with Motown Gospel. He led the marketing campaigns for Harry Connick Jr.’s Alone With My Faith; Tori Kelly’s Grammy-winning gospel album Hiding Place; and Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s Royalty: Live at The Ryman.
Gaines reports to Capitol Christian Music Group Co-President Hudson Plachy.
Studio2Bee Entertainment names Noblitt EVP, GM
Glenn Noblit has been named executive vice president and general manager at Studio2Bee Entertainment.
According to musicrow.com, Noblit most recently served as director, national promotion at Garth Brooks‘ Pearl Records, at which he worked for more than five years. He has also worked at Warner Brothers, Lost Highway, AristoMedia and Reviver Records.
Music industry veterans Butch Waugh and Skip Bishop created Studio2Bee in 2014. The company offers artist development, promotion, marketing, A&R and project management.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.