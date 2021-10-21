Hall Strategies, a Nashville-based, independent public relations and government relations firm, has added Ann Marie Anderson as account supervisor, Jessica Cardwell as operations and marketing manager and Cameron Snow as account coordinator.
Anderson with a special focus on statewide media relations. Prior to joining Hall Strategies, she served as communications director at Tennesseans for Student Success and director of communications and community engagement to Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee.
Anderson served as deputy press secretary to former U.S. Senator Bob Corker, and later as a major donor consultant for Kaegi Resources, a Nashville-based fundraising and event management firm.
She is a Cookeville native and graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Cardwell will support client marketing and event initiatives. Previously she was director of marketing and finance for the Tennessee Hospitality Association, overseeing the organization’s marketing initiatives and collaborated in the planning of 20 to 30 annual events.
Cardwell is from Knoxville and graduated with a marketing degree and an M.B.A. degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Snow, who previously served as an intern for Hall, was an assistant account manager at Wildwood Advertising in Lexington, Kentucky, and was an intern for U.S. Representative Andy Barr and U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson. Snow is from Atlanta and graduated from the University of Kentucky.
“Hall Strategies is in a growth phase, regularly relied on by clients in a multitude of industries seeking to seize opportunity in Nashville and across the state of Tennessee,” Justin Wilson, Hall Strategies partner, said in a release. “These hires represent a significant upgrade in capability so that we continue to surpass the needs of our clients while expanding our own capacity to do great work on their behalf.”
Hall Strategies clients include Life Science Tennessee, Tennesseans for Quality Early Education, Humanities Tennessee, TennSmart, Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences, Fifth + Broadway and GBT Realty, among others.
Smart USA adds six
Smart USA Co., a Nashville-based fintech company that launched in 2020, has hired six employees, with the newcomers offering backgrounds in retirement, technology and marketing.
Smart USA CEO Jodan Ledford said the six are as follows:.
Ashish Tilve, who assumes the role of head of platform technology. He was a former VP and chief technology officer for Prudential Workplace Solutions, where he spent 18 years.
Birgit Cornelius, who joins as head of compliance. She formerly served as a principal for Acuff & Associates.
Daniella Moiseyev, who will serve as head of marketing. She was most recently the chief marketing officer of PCS Retirement and, prior to that, was CMO for the American Retirement Association.
Darrin Tulley, who will be CFO and head of business transformation. He joins from MassMutual, where he most recently served as the SVP of Workplace Solutions' business transformation.
Scott Rice, who begins as head of employer experience. He joins Smart from SunTrust Bank, where he was director of product and plan administration.
Sean Jordan who begins as chief experience officer. He spent 16 years at MassMutual where he held the title of head of client management for emerging markets.
Vanderbilt Institute for Global Health to lose director
Dr. Edwin Trevathan has announced plans to step down from the director role at the Vanderbilt Institute for Global Health, effective July 1, 2022.
He has held the title since January 2018.
Under Trevathan the VIGH has grown to include nearly 20 core faculty and more than 80 members, plus specialized staff who are supporting projects around the world.
Trevathan is leaving to focus on his research portfolio, clinical work, teaching and mentoring at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
“Serving as the director of the Vanderbilt Institute for Global Health has been a joy, and I have great respect for all of you and your commitment to our mission — partnering with colleagues around the world to improve the health of some of the most vulnerable people through research, training and education,” Trevathan said. “Over the past several months I have developed confidence in the future of VIGH.”
Dr. Russell Rothman, senior vice president, population and public health and director, Institute for Medicine and Public Health. And Dr. Jennifer Pietenpol, director, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, and executive vice president for research, will establish a search committee to conduct a national search for a new director.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.