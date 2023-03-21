Father Ryan High School has announced that Francisco “Frank” Espinosa Jr. has been named principal — the private Catholic high school’s 16th — effective July 1.
Espinosa succeeds Paul Davis, who was named president in 2022 (read here).
Espinosa comes to Father Ryan from Mount Saint Joseph High School in Baltimore, where he has been principal since July 2020. He brings more than 30 years of experience as an educator.
Prior to his position at Mount Saint Joseph, Espinosa was the principal and senior vice president of Saint Xavier High School in Louisville. In addition, he is a member of the board of directors of Xaverian High School, located in Brooklyn, and serves as the chair of its educational programs committee.
Espinosa earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from the University of Louisville, in addition to a Master of Education in Secondary Education and Administration and a Certification in School Leadership-Principalship, both from Spalding University in Louisville.
“Our search process produced a wide variety of qualified candidates from across the country, but it was clear that Mr. Espinosa truly aligns with the mission of Father Ryan and is the right person to serve as principal as we approach our 100th anniversary,” Davis said in the release. “He brings a unique perspective from his years of experience as an educational leader, and his dedication to Catholic education will allow Father Ryan to continue to grow in excellence in all endeavors."
Hendersonville-based residential real estate company Simply Home has added industry veterans Ashley Oliver, Katie Larimore, Sara Terry and Jessica Warner.
Founded in 2018, Simply Home (stylized as “simpliHŌM”) is led by CEO Sean Miku.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jessica and her talented team to simpliHŌM," Miku said in the release. "Their dedication to excellence, extensive market knowledge, and proven track record of success make them an ideal fit for our growing organization. We look forward to supporting them as they continue to set new benchmarks in the Middle Tennessee real estate market."
RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group, has added Whitney Ellis as an agent.
Previously, Ellis was a fourth-grade teacher in the Metro Nashville Public Schools system.
A Nashville native, Ellis attended Lipscomb University to earn her bachelor’s and master’s degrees where she specialized in elementary education and teaching.
"We are thrilled to welcome Whitney to our talented team of agents,” Larry Lipman, owner and president of RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group, said in a release. “Her honesty and integrity paired with her personalized approach to serve her clients will be an invaluable asset to the Lipman Group.”
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
