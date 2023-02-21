Carpet and upholstery cleaning franchise company Chem-Dry has appointed Dre Carter as director of franchise development.
According to a release, Carter joins with more than eight years of franchise development experience. Previously, he served as the director of franchise development at Altitude Trampoline Parks. Prior to that, he worked as director of business development at Briggo Coffee.
“With an extensive background in franchising and business development, I am excited to see Dre join our team and use his passion for franchising to strengthen Chem-Dry’s franchise development program,” D’Wayne Tanner, senior vice president of franchise development for Chem-Dry, said in the release. “I am proud to have someone in this role who truly believes in what we have been doing for 45 years, as we map out our future and capitalize on the growth potential.”
Chem-Dry (part of the Belfor Franchise Group) recently celebrated its 45th anniversary and serves more than 40,000 homes and businesses weekly in 55 countries.
California Closets of Tennessee adds four designers
California Closets of Tennessee has announced the hiring of design consultants Becca Mortensen, Christee Hall, Josh Maloch and Ryan Smith.
According to a release, this brings the local company’s employee headcount to approximately 60 people.
California Closets of Tennessee began operations in 1998 and is led by Kurt Schusterman, who acquired California Closets of Tennessee in 2015 and holds the rights to the business in Tennessee and North Alabama (Huntsville).
Mortensen earned her bachelor’s degree in business from University of New Mexico before embarking on a seven-year career in real estate in Denver. Hall attended the University of Tennessee before transitioning to Pellissippi State to pursue graphic design studies.
“We’ve added four skilled designers who are highly adept at blending diverse style and design with functionality to create incredible customized spaces,” Schusterman said in the release. “Our roster is stronger and deeper than ever to meet the increasing demand in the Middle Tennessee market as individuals continue to prioritize stylish optimization of their homes, whether it be closets, home offices, garages, media centers or pantries.”
Centennial Park Conservancy bolsters leadership team
Local nonprofit Centennial Park Conservancy has hired Wendy Buntin as senior director of donor engagement and Steve Citerin as senior director of marketing and communications.
In addition, and according to a release, Justin Tam has been promoted to vice president of development and park partnerships and Justin Branam has been promoted to vice president of programming
Buntin joins the Centennial Park Conservancy from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society where she previously served as vice president of advancement, covering 16 states in the Midwest and South. Prior to that, she spent seven years with the American Red Cross as the regional chief development officer for the Tennessee region and the national director of coaching and development, and 11 years as the director of philanthropy at The Nature Conservancy of Tennessee.
Citerin brings more than 20 years of marketing communications expertise. Most recently, he served as the assistant vice president of marketing and communications for the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. He once held a senior marketing role at Tennessee Performing Arts Center.
“Wendy and Steve bring such a wealth of experience into these new roles that I know is going to continue elevating Centennial Park Conservancy’s mission and extend our reach even further into the community,” Centennial Park Conservancy President John Tumminello said in the release. “They both possess a deep understanding of this community and the nonprofit landscape, and bring with them respected reputations and strong relationships in the city that will help further propel our organization into its next chapter in a powerful way.”
A Centennial Park Conservancy employee since 2011, Tam has served as Musicians Corner production director, grants manager and Parthenon partnerships manager.
Branam has worked in various roles to support Musicians Corner since joining Centennial Park Conservancy in 2014. In his new role, he manages Musicians Corner, Nashville Earth Day and Kidsville.
Centennial Park Conservancy offers more than 200 annual events funded through grants, corporate sponsors and individual donors.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.