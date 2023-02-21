Carpet and upholstery cleaning franchise company Chem-Dry has appointed Dre Carter as director of franchise development.

Dre Carter Headshot.jpeg

Dre Carter

According to a release, Carter joins with more than eight years of franchise development experience. Previously, he served as the director of franchise development at Altitude Trampoline Parks. Prior to that, he worked as director of business development at Briggo Coffee.

