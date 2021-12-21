Management-side labor and employment law firm FordHarrison has added attorney Paige Lyle.
According to a release, Lyle (pictured) counsels corporations, governmental entities and small family-owned businesses on the legal ramifications of managing a workforce.
Lyle previously worked with the local offices of law firms Klein Solomon Mills, Collins & Hunter, Batson Nolan and in Atlanta with King & Spaulding.
The hiring of Lyle comes as FordHarrison also added attorneys in its offices in Atlanta, Miami, Spartanburg, St. Louis and Tampa.
The Barn adds Pullella as senior talent buyer
Barn Operating LLC has hired Santo Pullella as senior talent buyer.
According to a release, Pullella has spent the last 10 years promoting and booking events for Nashville-based live music venue Third & Lindsley.
Pullella, who starts the position in early January, will be succeeding Ashlee-Jean Trott Lurgio, who the past 11 years promoted and booked events for Music City Roots and the Bluegrass Underground.
Sony Music announces hires, promotions
Sony Music Publishing Nashville has announced the expansion of its creative team with several hires and promotions across its A&R department.
Kenley Flynn has been appointed as senior director, creative. With 11 years of music industry experience, Flynn previously worked in A&R at Combustion Music.
Dale Bobo has also been named catalog strategist after previously having worked at Big Deal Music.
Additionally, SMP Nashville has promoted Dane Schmidt to senior director, creative, and promoted Mya Hansen to senior manager, creative.
Also, Synnovea Halsel joined Sony as creative coordinator, and Alex Albanese, who joined the company in 2019, has been promoted to creative coordinator.
“I’m so proud of Dane, Mya and Alex, as they’ve consistently delivered at the highest level for our songwriters and have earned these promotions,” Josh Van Valkenburg, EVP, creative, Sony Music Publishing Nashville, said in a release. “Dale, Kenley and Synnovea have already become important additions to our tight-knit family at SMP Nashville, and the future of our team is in good hands with all six of these exceptional creatives.”
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
