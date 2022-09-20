Nashville-based Woodmont Investment Counsel has added Ann Taylor Knotts as a senior vice president and portfolio manager.

According to a release, Knotts has more than eight years of experience working with registered investment advisers and institutional wealth management firms catering to high-net-worth families, foundations and endowments.

GetAttachmentThumbnail.png

Ann Taylor Knotts
Paul Tudor Headshot-1.jpg

Paul Tudor
Yaple

Heather Yaple
Zac Oswald headshot.jpg

Zac Oswald

