Nashville-based Woodmont Investment Counsel has added Ann Taylor Knotts as a senior vice president and portfolio manager.
According to a release, Knotts has more than eight years of experience working with registered investment advisers and institutional wealth management firms catering to high-net-worth families, foundations and endowments.
Knotts is a cum laude graduate of the University of Georgia, holds both the Certified Financial Planner and Chartered Financial Analyst designations, and currently serves as the president of the CFA Society of Nashville.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ann Taylor to our growing team,” Scott Burns, Woodmont Investment Counsel managing principal and portfolio manager, said in the release. “She brings real world experience, a proven record of success and a commitment to the broader Nashville community that we value in our team members.”
Woodmont is a $1.2 billion, fee-only, registered investment adviser managing investment portfolios on behalf of individuals, families, endowments, foundations and corporate retirement plans.
Universal Douglas names Tudor president and CEO
Universal Douglas, a manufacturer and provider of LED commercial lighting and controls solutions, has named Paul Tudor president and CEO.
Tudor will succeed Ty Anderson, who is retiring.
Tudor brings more than 16 years of experience working at private-equity, listed and government-owned companies across retail, distribution, manufacturing, mining and utilities. He previously served as president of Pioneer Landscape Centers, a landscape materials distribution company, owned by private equity firm JLL Partners.
Prior to that, Tudor served as CEO for Stramit, Australia’s second largest manufacturer and distributor of roll-formed steel building products. He also has held several C-suite positions, including as CFO, for a series of manufacturing, infrastructure and engineering companies.
A native Australian, Tudor earned a bachelor’s degree from Curtin University and an MBA degree from the University of Western Australia.
“I look forward to building upon the legacy created by Ty and continuing Universal Douglas’ journey towards becoming the leading supplier of commercial lighting solutions, famous for quality products and exceptional service,” Tudor said in the release.
Universal Douglas bills itself as one of the only manufacturers and providers of both commercial lighting and controls solutions.
Wold | HFR Design hires Yaple as project manager
Architectural and engineering design firm Wold | HFR Design has hired Heather Yaple as project manager in its Brentwood office.
Yaple rejoins Wold | HFR Design with more than 13 years of industry experience in architectural design and project management. She began her career in high-end residential and commercial design, and now focuses on health care and senior living design. She has worked on medical office buildings, freestanding emergency departments, senior living facilities and child care centers.
Yaple most recently served as a project manager at Hereford Dooley Architects, a health care-focused architectural firm. She was previously an associate designer and coordinator at Wold | HFR Design from 2015-2019.
Yaple earned her MBA degree from the University of Albany and a B.S. degree from Alfred State SUNY College of Technology.
“We are thrilled to welcome Heather back to our team as our health care practice continues its rapid growth,” Martin Franks, principal at Wold | HFR Design, said in the release. “Heather will be integral in moving projects forward and serving as a liaison between all parties. Her keen eye for detail and solid technical and communication skills will help ensure the success of our health care and senior living projects in Tennessee and beyond.”
Legal Aid Society promotes Oswald
Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands has announced that Zac Oswald has been promoted to senior deputy director of client services.
In this role, Oswald will continue to lead the firm’s housing practice group while taking on additional leadership responsibilities across the firm. According to a release, Oswald had previously served as managing attorney of Legal Aid Society’s Gallatin office since 2018 and originally joined the firm as a staff attorney in 2014.
Previously, Oswald served as a law clerk for AMP Law in Miami and served as student director of business affairs and licensing for Cat 5 Music Publishing.
Oswald graduated from Oklahoma State University in 2009 and is a 2013 cum laude graduate of University of Miami School of Law. During law school, he also earned a master’s degree in music in the music business and entertainment industries.
Oswald has been the recipient of the Housing and Equality Alliance of TN’s Fred Cloud & Tracey McCartney Award in 2022 and Tennessee Alliance for Legal Services’ New Advocate of the Year award in 2016. He also serves as a board member for Habitat for Humanity of Sumner County.
“Zac has been an indispensable team member at Legal Aid Society over the past eight years, assisting hundreds of clients facing life-altering housing issues,” DarKenya Waller, LAS executive director, said in the release. “We look forward to his continued leadership on our housing team as we expand to handle an increased workload in Davidson County through our new Right to Counsel pilot program. We’ll also be glad to have Zac’s perspective as part of our executive leadership team as we continue working to help Middle Tennesseans achieve equal access to justice.”
Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands serves 48 counties from offices in Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Gallatin, Murfreesboro, Nashville, Oak Ridge and Tullahoma. Funded in part by United Way, Legal Aid Society bills itself as Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm.
