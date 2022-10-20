Nashville-based community bank Fourth Capital has appointed Travis Dumke as senior vice president, commercial relationship banker.

Prior to joining Fourth Capital, Dumke served as senior vice president at First Bank. For more than a decade, his career has spanned the banking industry with positions at SunTrust, Fifth Third Bank and Wells Fargo, according to a release.

