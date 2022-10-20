Nashville-based community bank Fourth Capital has appointed Travis Dumke as senior vice president, commercial relationship banker.
Prior to joining Fourth Capital, Dumke served as senior vice president at First Bank. For more than a decade, his career has spanned the banking industry with positions at SunTrust, Fifth Third Bank and Wells Fargo, according to a release.
Dumke earned his bachelor’s degree from Austin Peay State University and later attended Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Management to study commercial lending. Dumke is a graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania where he also attended the Wharton Leadership School. He is a member of Leadership Franklin’s 2017 class and is a board member of FrankTown Open Hearts, Franklin Tomorrow, Williamson County Homeless Alliance and Youth Leadership Franklin.
"Travis’ commercial banking experience plus his understanding of the Middle Tennessee market makes him a tremendous addition to our team,” Brian Heinrichs, CEO of Fourth Capital, said in the release. "Fourth Capital is committed to local businesses — they are the bedrock of Nashville’s economy. Travis understands the needs of local business owners, and I’m confident he will help Fourth Capital expand our relationships throughout the region.”
The privately held Fourth Capital was founded in 2004 and is headquartered at 10 Lea Avenue. in the Rolling Mill Hill neighborhood at Peabody Plaza.
YMCA names Sydnor for DEI role
The YMCA of Middle Tennessee has announced Tia Sydnor will serve as vice president of diversity, equity, inclusion and global engagement.
According to a release, Sydnor previously served as senior manager of human resources for ServiceSource. As diversity and inclusion leader for Logan Aluminum in Russellville, Kentucky, she created the company’s first-ever DE&I strategy program and increased minority hiring by almost 80 percent within six months.
In 2021, Sydnor served as guest speaker for the Middle Tennessee Society for Human Resource Management’s conference and as a virtual diversity panelist for Western Kentucky University.
Sydnor holds a Bachelor of Science degree in human resources management from Western Governors University, a professional certification from both the Human Resources Certification Institute and the University of South Florida. She is currently pursuing certified diversity credentials from the Institute for Diversity Certification.
“My decision to join the YMCA is driven and motivated by a desire to complete meaningful and purpose-driven work that has a positive impact on the organization, but most importantly, the employees, sponsors, volunteers, members and communities that she will have the privilege of connecting with and serving,” Sydnor said in the release.
NoHo Hospitality promotes chef at W hotel restaurants
W Nashville and NoHo Hospitality have announced the promotion of Levi Raines as senior chef de cuisine of both Carne Mare and The Dutch, sister restaurants located in the hotel and overseen by James Beard Award-winning chef Andrew Carmellini.
According to a release, Raines previously served as chef de cuisine of Carne Mare since its opening in fall 2021.
Raines offers more than a decade of culinary expertise. Prior to opening Carne Mare Nashville with Carmellini, Raines served alongside James Beard Award-winning chef Nina Compton, first as sous chef at Compere Lapin and later as chef and partner, of Bywater American Bistro in New Orleans. Earlier in his culinary career, Raines joined Chef Carmellini’s opening team at The Dutch Miami, located in W South Beach.
After graduating from Johnston & Wales University, Raines began his career working at Alfred Portale’s Gotham Steak at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach.
“I’ve had the privilege of working with Levi for more than a decade and am always impressed with his expertise,” Carmellini said in the release. “For the past year, he has helped showcase our traditional yet unexpected Italian-American menu at Carne Mare, and I'm excited for him to step into this new, and much-deserved, leadership role at both spots in Nashville.”
O’Brien joins S&ME as senior engineer
S&ME has announce the addition of Gary O’Brien to the Nashville office as a senior engineer and project manager.
According to a release, O’Brien brings more than 30 years of experience in project management, business development, the land development industry, site planning, grading design and construction document preparation.
O’Brien is a graduate of Tennessee Tech University where he earned his B.S. degree in civil engineering.
“Gary’s experience with commercial, health care, senior housing and municipal sectors, among others, compliments S&ME’s existing Nashville presence, and we are excited to see that presence expand as well as support S&ME’s multi-state capabilities,” Lynne Musick, S&ME development business unit vice president, said in the release.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.