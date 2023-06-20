The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority has announced three leadership team members, including Chris Davidson as assistant vice president of John C. Tune Airport.

In addition and according to a release, the authority has added Randy Dorsten as assistant vice president of human resources and Jeffrey Wooden as director of emergency management.

Airport

From left: Chris Davidson, Randy Dorsten and Jeffrey Wooden
Grace-Watson_Headshot_Cropped-e1686774631414-505x705.jpg

Grace Watson