The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority has announced three leadership team members, including Chris Davidson as assistant vice president of John C. Tune Airport.
In addition and according to a release, the authority has added Randy Dorsten as assistant vice president of human resources and Jeffrey Wooden as director of emergency management.
Davidson returns to Nashville from Salisbury Regional Airport in Maryland, where he served as the deputy director. Prior to that, he was the airport manager at Music City Executive Airport in Gallatin.
Davison is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a commercial-rated pilot for both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.
Davidson obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and has earned his certified member accreditation from the American Association of Airport Executives.
Dorsten comes to MNAA from OneGI, where he served as chief human resources officer. He previously worked as the assistant vice president of HR strategy and planning at HCA.
Dorsten holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Dayton and an MBA degree from the University of Kansas. Additionally, he is a six sigma black belt.
Wooden previously served as a senior manager of aviation security with Amazon’s Air Gateway Hub in Wilmington, Ohio. Prior to that, he was employed with the U.S. Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Central Intelligence Agency. While assigned to the Department of Defense, Wooden served as a senior intelligence officer, chief of strategic planning, senior crisis Manager and director of operations, homeland defense and security.
In addition to a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology, Wooden holds a master’s degree in international affairs from The Catholic University of America, and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the United States Air War College. He was awarded his Doctorate in public policy and administration in 2014 from Walden University.
“[We] welcome Chris, Randy, and Jeffrey to our organization,” Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Nashville International Airport, said in the release. “They will bring [significant] experience and capability to their new roles. Strong leadership is a critical element to the success of BNA.”
Tanger Nashville adds to center management team
Tanger Outlets has appointed Mackenzie Reagan as marketing director and Michael Lewis as operations director of Tanger Nashville.
The six-building, 290,000-square-foot, open-air shopping center is slated to open this fall on a 32-acre parcel positioned along Interstate 24 at Century Farms.
With more than 10 years serving within the Nashville hospitality industry and seven years background in customer experience and program management, Reagan will be responsible for promoting the center and its retailers and creating sponsorship and media.
Most recently, Reagan served as brand development director for Leiper’s Fork Distillery, helping launch the brand in new markets across the South and overseas.
Lewis brings more than 10 years of facilities and operations management experience to Tanger. He will be responsible for physical operations, overseeing general and preventative property maintenance, construction coordination, public safety and housekeeping.
Prior to joining Tanger, Lewis served as the operations director for Simon Property Group at Opry Mills. He previously worked as a firefighter and paramedic for the Milwaukee Fire Department.
In addition, Lewis serves on the board and as a business development manager for U.S. Operations of a Ukrainian nonprofit.
“Mackenzie and Michael bring decades of experience and both have a results-driven mindset— making them excellent additions to our management team,” Tanger Nashville General Manager Kendall Merrick said in a release. “We are eager to tap their valuable expertise and industry knowledge for fresh ideas as we approach the slated opening.”
Black River Entertainment welcomes Watson
Black River Entertainment has added Grace Watson as senior director, streaming and revenue, musicrow.com reports.
Watson previously worked at UMG/Capitol Christian Music Group as a member of its commercial partnerships team. While there, she worked with Lauren Daigle, Amy Grant, Chris Tomlin, TobyMac and Anne Wilson, among others.
Watson a music business and audio engineering degree from Belmont University.
Rick Froio, Black River Records executive vice president said Watson’s “wealth of knowledge and great relationships will immediately benefit Black River’s artists.”
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.