Nashville community bank Fourth Capital has announced race car driver Ryan Phinny as vice president of sports and entertainment.

Ryan Phinny

Phinny joins Fourth Capital after a career as a professional racer representing numerous brands and businesses, according to a release. He will focus on growing deposit relationships for the bank with a particular focus on the sports and entertainment industries.

