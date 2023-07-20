Nashville community bank Fourth Capital has announced race car driver Ryan Phinny as vice president of sports and entertainment.
Phinny joins Fourth Capital after a career as a professional racer representing numerous brands and businesses, according to a release. He will focus on growing deposit relationships for the bank with a particular focus on the sports and entertainment industries.
Previously, Phinny competed at the highest levels of motorsports, the release notes. He represented the Nashville Predators, Casamigos Tequila, MGM Grand and General Motors, among others, in racing leagues including the Firestone Indy NXT, NTT Data IndyCar Series reserve driver and the International Motor Sports Association. He was also the co-founder of The Motoring Club, a private automotive social club and storage facility for car collector enthusiasts.
"As a professional athlete, Ryan brings a unique expertise to our team that allows us to expand our offerings in Middle Tennessee,” Brian Heinrichs, CEO of Fourth Capital, said in the release. “We're fortunate to have him and look forward to the exciting opportunities ahead under his leadership."
Founded in 2004 as a community bank, Fourth Capital operates its headquarters office at 10 Lea Ave. in Rolling Mill Hill at Peabody Plaza, with branches in Green Hills and Cool Springs. A fourth location is planned for the public square in downtown Franklin and set to open late summer.
Brennan names Mazey Nashville VP
Chicago-based Brennan Investment Group has named Andrew Mazey vice president for its Nashville region.
The company said in a release Mazey will assist in sourcing new investments, overseeing management and driving regional growth.
Prior to joining Brennan, Mazey served as the director of real estate development in Nashville for Cincinati-based Al. Neyer. He managed more than 4 million square feet of development projects, with his responsibilities having included sourcing land sites, overseeing construction, leasing and dispositions.
"We are confident that Andrew's leadership in Nashville will allow us to develop and acquire assets that meet the tremendous tenant demand we see for distribution and manufacturing facilities in top tier cities," Brennan Chief Investment Officer Scott McKibben said in the release.
Brennan Investment Group is a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops and operates industrial properties in major metropolitan markets via 16 regional offices in the United States.
Gresham Smith hires EVP
Gresham Smith has announced Brian Miller as executive vice president of its industrial market.
According to a release, Miller previously served as chief marketing officer, director of business development and senior engineer for an engineering consulting firm.
Miller replaces David Verner, who has served as industrial EVP for the past four years. Verner will continue with Gresham Smith in a new role as director of energy strategy and will provide support during Miller's transition. Verner will focus primarily on maintaining and growing the firm's relationships in the battery and electric vehicle industry.
Miller brings more than 25 years of experience in planning, design, preconstruction and construction services for various facility types. He has managed numerous complex industrial projects and has done work in the manufacturing, automotive, office/mixed-use, stormwater/wastewater, energy storage and food/beverage sectors.
Miller previously served as founding member of the sustainability commission for the City of Franklin.
"We're thrilled to welcome Brian to the Gresham Smith family, and we know he'll have an immediate impact on our dynamic Industrial market," Rodney Chester, CEO and board chair of Gresham Smith, said in the release. "With his vast experience across industries, he will further enhance our ability to deliver on our core purpose of contributing to healthy and thriving communities."
Gresham Smith is an architecture, engineering and design firm with more than $290 million in annual gross revenue and 26 U.S. offices. The firm focuses on the aviation, health care, industrial and transportation sectors.
Metro Planning Department promotes Milligan
The Metro Planning Department has announced Lisa Milligan has been promoted to assistant director of land development.
Milligan previously served as manager for the department’s land development division since 2019, according to a release.
Milligan joined Metro Planning in 2014. In her time as land development manager, she doubled the division’s staff and grew the department to include the design inspection section. Prior to joining Metro, she worked as a planner for the city of Hendersonville for 10 years.
In the last year, Milligan oversaw the coordination of multiple major development projects and project teams, including in Midtown.
Milligan obtained her master’s degree in city and regional planning from the University of Memphis.
“Lisa’s leadership has been invaluable as our city and department has experienced tremendous growth over the last few years,” Metro Planning Department Executive Director Lucy Kempf said in the release. “Her move to assistant director is a natural fit to continue the great work Lisa and her team have done to ensure high-quality development in every corner of our city.”
Send personnel info to npraino@fwpublishing.com and wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.