Fridrich & Clark Realty announced that Realtor Lisa Peebles and her two-person team have joined the ﬁrm to partner with veteran Richard Courtney and his group of six agents.
According to a release, the two have formed Courtney & Peebles Property Group at Fridrich & Clark.
With more than 15 years in Nashville real estate and over $140 million in transactions, Peebles (pictured) focuses on Nashville’s urban core, having represented the sellers or buyers of hundreds of high-rise condominiums. She also specializes in single-family luxury properties and created NashvilleLuxuryEstates.com to market to aﬄuent buyers.
Peebles and her team, Realtors Sherry Stinson and Owen Canavan, were previously with Compass.
A professional Realtor in Nashville for 42 years, Courtney has sold more than 1,800 properties representing total sales of over $561 million. His team includes Realtors Natalie McLaughlin (operations director) Leilani Boulware, Gina Grimm, Gabby Kraemer, Becca Sempkowski and Taitum Shirley.
“Lisa is an outstanding Realtor and has created a strong luxury home and high-end condominium practice in the Greater Nashville market,” Steve Fridrich, president and managing partner of Fridrich & Clark Realty. “She and Richard and their combined team further expand our ﬁrm’s experience, service and integrity.”
JLL welcomes research analyst
Jane-Coleman Cottone has joined JLL Nashville as a research analyst.
Prior to JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle), Cottone worked for the State of Tennessee as a historic preservation specialist and at Cheekwood Botanical Gardens and Museum of Art as a collections manager and registrar.
Cottone holds four degrees: a BA in history, French and music from Denison University, a MA in history from McGill University, a MA in public humanities from Brown University and a MS in information science from University of Tennessee. She was also a 2010-11 Fullbright Scholar in Montreal researching French Atlantic history.
A native Nashvillian, Cottone volunteers for The Parthenon Museum, Nashville Community Education, The Friends of Two Rivers Mansion and Humanities Tennessee.
Vaco names managing partner for Charlotte office
Brentwood-based personnel and consulting company Vaco has named Suzanne Baranski managing partner of its Charlotte office.
Baranski joined Vaco as an executive recruiter in 2015 and previously served as a partner leading the accounting and finance practice in Charlotte. During her more than six-year tenure at the firm, Baranski has also served as the division director of accounting and finance talent solutions. The Charlotte office has doubled its revenue growth in the past year under Baranski’s leadership.
“Suzanne's passion and hard work have made her an obvious choice to lead our Charlotte office into its next stage of growth,” Sid Mitchener, regional managing partner of Vaco’s North Carolina offices (Charlotte, Raleigh and Winston-Salem), said in a release. “She's trusted by the team and local business leaders and has the change management skills to navigate a post-pandemic landscape.”
As managing partner, Baranski will lead a team of 17 local employees and more than 100 consultants nationwide. During her tenure at Vaco, she also co-founded She of Charlotte, a network of influential women leaders pursuing and achieving excellence in business.
Prior to joining Vaco, Baranski served in assurance for PwC. She received a bachelor’s degree in accounting, magna cum laude, from Appalachian State University and a master’s degree in accounting and information systems from North Carolina State University.
Zehnder promotes Bailey
Locally based advertising agency Zehnder Communications has promoted Brooke Bailey to social media community manager.
Bailey joined Zehnder in 2019 as a social media coordinator. In her new role, she will continue working in the agency’s social media department, developing strategy and creative assets for numerous client accounts.
Bailey earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Alabama.
Zehnder Communications provides marketing, business intelligence, creative services, media placement, social media, public relations, research and analytics, interactive design and programming. With offices in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Nashville, Tennessee, Zehnder has served the greater Southeast region for over 25 years.
S2S adds Smith as ED
Nonprofit Shelters to Shutters (S2S) has announced Chris Smith will join the organization as executive director for its Nashville operations.
S2S transitions individuals and families from homelessness to economic self-sufficiency through partnerships with apartment companies
Smith brings over 40 years of experience in nonprofits, including 23 years as senior minister at Harpeth Hills Church of Christ in Brentwood. Additionally, over the past 13 years, he has helped over 25 nonprofit organizations and churches raise $40 million.
Smith is a graduate of Lipscomb University, Harding School of Theology and Abilene Christian University.
“Having Chris as Executive Director running our program on the ground is going to make an immediate difference in the level of impact we are able to make in the Nashville area. Nashville is a city centered around relationships and community. Chris’s local network and his experience with fundraising and serving others are what we need to grow a sustainable operation for those we serve,” David Williams, Shelters to Shutters president and CEO.
S2S partners with over 40 apartment management companies, such as Nashville based Freeman Webb, to place people experiencing homelessness in onsite, entry-level jobs, and provide them with housing at the same communities where they work.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
