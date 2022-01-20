Nashville-based OneOncology has appointed Karen Kizzia chief human resources officer.
Most recently, Kizzia was a vice president at Ardent Health Services, a hospital system with 30 hospitals and 26,000 employees in seven states, according to a release.
Prior to Ardent, Kizzia was VP of human resources at Change Healthcare, at which she was responsible for benefits programs, managing the company’s health resources information system and overseeing human resources for the mergers and acquisitions team. She also previously worked at Change as a director of finance.
In addition, Kizzia has experience in sales and customer operations within Cardinal Health’s pharmaceutical distribution and financial services divisions.
Kizzia holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Louisiana State University.
“We believe Karen will have a significant impact working with our practice leadership and the OneOncology corporate team,” Jeff Patton, company CEO, said in the release. “Our practice partner and corporate teams are our most precious resource, and we’re confident with Karen’s leadership, we will continue to deliver an outstanding employee experience.”
Cigna welcomes Tefft as market medical executive
The local office of Connecticut-based managed healthcare and insurance company Cigna has added Dr. Carvel Tefft as market medical executive for the MidSouth market, which encompasses Middle/East Tennessee, Arkansas and Kentucky.
Based in Chattanooga, Tefft works with other Cigna clinical executives, including Dr. John Leslie, market medical executive for TriSouth, to improve the health and wellbeing of Cigna clients, customers and clinical collaboration partners in the market.
Tefft joins Cigna after serving in physician executive and clinical roles in California. His most recent leadership endeavors include vice president, medical management, for Pacific Partners Management Services, an MSO in Santa Clara, California, where he led accountable care organization quality and utilization initiatives including leadership in Cigna’s Collaborative Accountable Care ACO model for affiliated medical groups.
Tefft received his medical degree from Brown University with training in internal medicine at St. Joseph’s Hospital, a University of Arizona-affiliated internal medicine internship and residency program. Tefft later earned his Master of Medical Management degree at the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business.
RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group adds Skibbie
RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group, has added Joey Skibbie as an agent.
A Nashville native, Skibbie graduated in 2018 from Austin Peay State University with a degree in business and managerial economics before moving back to Nashville.
“We are thrilled to welcome Joey Skibbie to the Lipman Group,” stated Larry Lipman, owner and president of RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group. “His unparalleled care for his clients and endless knowledge of this city will be a wonderful addition to our team of talented agents.”
Send personnel information to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
