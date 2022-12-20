WeGo Public Transit has named Vince Malone as chief of staff and administration and has promoted Renuka Christoph to chief communications officer and Nick Oldham to chief safety and security officer.
According to a release, Malone previously served as director of the civil rights division with Tennessee Department of Transportation. He is appointed to serve on the U.S. Transportation Research Board Standing Committee on Contracting Equity and serves several executive committees with the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.
Malone also once served as chief compliance, risk and human resource officer for SRS Inc. of Hendersonville.
Malone serves on the board of directors for the Sumner Development Corp., as a commissioner and chairman of the Gallatin Housing Authority and as an officer and board member with 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee.
Malone holds a J.D. degree from the University of Florida and a B.A. degree in political science from Lipscomb University.
Christoph joined WeGo as director of marketing, communications and sales in April 2021 from the Music City Center, at which she served as the director of communications overseeing marketing, media, public relations and communications.
Christoph served as a board member for Sister Cities of Nashville; a freelance travel writer for the Tennessee Tribune and The Tennessean; and launched Nations in Our Neighborhood, an initiative promoting Nashville’s ethnic food and culture.
Christoph holds a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a master’s degree in marketing from Tennessee State University.
Oldham joined WeGo in 2018, most recently serving as director of system safety and risk management. He also worked as a System Support Analyst at Arizona State University.
He serves as the chairman of the board of Aphesis House in Nashville.
Oldham holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Tennessee State University and a Master of Arts degree in Christian studies from Luther Rice College and Seminary. He also has certificates in public transportation safety and transit safety and security from the U.S. Department of Transportation - Transportation Safety Institute, and a data analytics certificate from Pivot Technology School.
“We are thrilled with the new addition to our executive team, and to the promotions of two outstanding leaders to the executive ranks as we are committed to advancing equity, diversity and inclusion within the community,” WeGo CEO Steve Bland said in the release. “Each of these individuals has a proven track record of success in each of their areas of expertise and will be solid assets to our team.”
Delek names Zuklic VP of investor relations
Delek US Holdings Inc. and Delek Logistics Partners LP has announced that Rosy Zuklic has joined as vice president of investor relations and market intelligence.
According to a release, Zuklic will begin the role at the start of 2023. She joins Delek with more than 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry.
Zuklic's career started in public accounting and then she transitioned into the energy industry, most recently with Phillips 66 as general manager, commercial sales and optimization. Throughout her career, Zuklic has had leadership positions in finance, investor relations and marketing.
A certified public accountant, Zuklic hold a bachelor's degree in accounting from Texas A&M University.
Zuklic will replace Blake Fernandez, SVP of investor relations and market intelligence, who will assist in the transition.
"Rosy brings strong industry experience in various aspects of the energy business; we are excited to have her join our organization and welcome her to the Delek team,” Avigal Soreq, Delek US president and CEO, said in the release. “We appreciate Blake's service over the past three and a half years and we wish him well in his future endeavor. The future is bright at Delek and we look forward to engaging with stakeholders over the coming months."
Visit Franklin names VP of finance, admin
The Williamson County Convention and Visitors Bureau/Visit Franklin has hired David Edwards as vice president of finance and administration.
According to a release, Edwards joins Visit Franklin with nearly 15 years of experience, most recently as a controller of the San Francisco-based online platform Pilot.com.
Previously, Edwards served as director of accounting at Franklin-based Full Focus.
Edward received a bachelor’s degree in corporate finance and a master’s degree in business administration, both from Arkansas State University.
“David brings a wide range of experience working in both municipal government with public funds and the private sector managing complex budgets,” Visit Franklin President and CEO Maureen Haley Thornton said in the release. “David’s experience and expertise will allow us to continue being wise stewards of the hotel occupancy tax funds that make up a significant portion of our operating budget, as well as explore ways to grow our earned revenue.”