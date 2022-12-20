WeGo Public Transit has named Vince Malone as chief of staff and administration and has promoted Renuka Christoph to chief communications officer and Nick Oldham to chief safety and security officer.

Vince Malone
Renuka Christoph
Nick Oldham

According to a release, Malone previously served as director of the civil rights division with Tennessee Department of Transportation. He is appointed to serve on the U.S. Transportation Research Board Standing Committee on Contracting Equity and serves several executive committees with the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

