Miles McDowell has joined Lewis Thomason as an associate attorney in the firm’s Nashville office.
According to a release, McDowell practices in the areas of general civil litigation, transportation, products liability, criminal defense, family law and sports and entertainment.
McDowell graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Law where he served as vice president of the Sports and Entertainment Law Society, treasurer of the Marilyn Yarborough Chapter of the Black Law Student Association, and as a diversity and inclusion fellow.
McDowell served as both a student attorney and clerk in the University of Tennessee Legal Clinic where he provided counsel, under supervision, in the areas of criminal defense, family law and expungement. McDowell also served as a member of the university’s Student Conduct Board, hearing cases in the student conduct office and rendering opinions.
McDowell was coordinator of the Street Law program, which provided mentorship to local, lower-income high school students while also teaching them everyday lessons about the law and being a lawyer. He was the 2021 recipient of the James Powers Award in Criminal Advocacy and the Julian Blackshear Outstanding Student Award.
Lewis Thomason operates offices in Knoxville, Nashville and Memphis.
Peterson Tool taps VP of sales
Peterson Tool Company has named Chris Nickoloff its vice president of sales.
A Chicago native with more than 20 years of sales and manufacturing experience, Nickoloff will oversee global sales and a sales force located in the U.S., U.K. and China.
Nickoloff is a graduate of Indiana University who began his career in sales as a water treatment salesman for Nalco Chemical Company (now Ecolab) a chemical manufacturer in Chicago, according to a release.
After his time at Nalco, Nickoloff sold institutional retirement plans to privately and publicly held companies before being tapped as the vice president of Safe-T-Cover, a local manufacturer of freeze and vandal protective enclosures in Nashville.
Nickoloff has served on several Nashville non-profit boards over the years including Habitat for Humanity (Young Leaders Board), Make-A-Wish Foundation (Young Leaders Board), Lupus Foundation of Middle Tennessee (Secretary), The Nashville Ballet (Investment Advisory Board) and (currently) the Sheridan Road Charitable Foundation Board.
“[Nickoloff] has that rare experience in both manufacturing production management as well as an extensive experience in sales,” Peterson Tool President and CEO Diane Peterson Edwards said in the release. “As our worldwide VP of Sales, Chris’ experience will position our company to expand our presence in the custom tool manufacturing market.”
The Pizzuti Companies adds VP of development for local office
Columbus, Ohio-based The Pizzuti Companies has announce that Mia Keller has been added as vice president of development in Nashville.
According to release, Keller brings expertise in the multi-family, industrial and hospitality real estate development sectors. Most recently, she worked with boutique apartment-hotel hospitality company Sonder, for which she served as head of real estate. Prior to that, she was a senior associate at CBRE.
“[Keller’s] talent and expertise position her to excel in this opportunity, and we couldn’t be more enthusiastic about the impact she’ll have on our company,” Joel Pizzuti, company president and chief operating officer, said in the release.
The Pizzuti Companies develops, markets and manages commercial and residential real estate.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
