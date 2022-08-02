Commercial real estate development association NAIOP Nashville has named Rachel Blackhurst as director of government affairs.
According to a release, the role is new to the membership organization.
Blackhurst will oversee the organization’s public policy development and advocacy at the state and local levels after having previously spent five years as the director of public policy and advocacy for the Alzheimer’s Association, Tennessee.
Blackhurst holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Colorado and a law degree from New York Law School.
“This position has been a long time in coming and we look forward to the role Rachel will play in protecting Nashville as it grows,” Caroline Mullen, executive director of NAIOP’s Nashville chapter, said in the release.
Graham Healthcare Capital adds Walker, L’Heureux
Graham Healthcare Capital has announced Charlie Walker will serve as general counsel and Jon L’Heureux has been hired as vice president of business development.
Walker most recently worked with WireMasters, a parts supplier for the aerospace and defense industry headquartered in Columbia, Tennessee. L’Heureux joins from Nashville-based health care private equity fund, Council Capital.
“We are excited to have Charlie and Jon on the Graham Healthcare team. Their experience, guidance and leadership have produced strong results throughout their careers,” GHCC Managing Partner Justin DeWitte said in a release. “We look forward to their assistance in creating long-term value for all our companies.”
TPA taps Phipps as president
The Tennessee Pharmacists Association has announced Dr. Jay Phipps as the organization’s 2022-23 president.
According to a release, Phipps is the owner of community pharmacy locations in West Tennessee towns McKenzie, Jackson, Huntingdon and Waverly. He offers more than 20 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical profession.
Phipps earned his doctorate of pharmacy and completed a residency in drug information and pharmacotherapy at the University of Tennessee. Immediately after, he opened City Drug Company in McKenzie as the managing partner and became its sole owner two years later.
In 2004, Phipps rebranded his independent pharmacy as Phipps Pharmacy, Inc., at which he has served as president and CEO for more than 17 years.
Phipps formerly served as a member of the American Pharmacists Association Board of Trustees and as chair-elect of the TPA’s Society of Student Pharmacists and National President of the American Pharmacists Association Academy of Student Pharmacists.
“Jay has been an effective and influential TPA member since he joined the association,” Anthony Pudlo, TPA executive director, said in the release. “I am confident that our organization and the profession of pharmacy will benefit from his passion and leadership.”
