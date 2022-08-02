Commercial real estate development association NAIOP Nashville has named Rachel Blackhurst as director of government affairs.

According to a release, the role is new to the membership organization.

Screen Shot 2022-08-01 at 5.28.29 PM.png

Rachel Blackhurst
GrahamHCC_ Jon L’Heureux.jpg

Jon L’Heureux
GrahamHCC_Charlie Walker.jpg

Charlie Walker

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.