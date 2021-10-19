Turner Construction Co.’s Nashville office has hired Herbert Brown as community and citizenship director.
According to a release, Brown (pictured) will help coordinate strategic priorities relative to economic impact for underrepresented business enterprises in the construction industry. He will also manage outreach and service, as well as youth and workforce development programs.
Previously, Brown worked at the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, helping businesses connect their financial investments and personnel to chamber initiatives. Brown serves as the board chair for the Urban League Young Professionals of Middle Tennessee.
Originally from Memphis, Brown received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee and his master’s degree in public administration from Tennessee State University.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Herbert to the Turner family,” said Kevin Williams, Turner’s Nashville business leader. “His experience and passion align well for our community and citizenship goals. I’m confident that his leadership will bring an even greater impact to Turner’s economic development, workforce development, and community initiatives within Middle Tennessee.”
SRVH welcomes two attorneys
Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison has announced that Alex Carver and Micah Bradley have joined as associates in the firm’s business and commercial litigation group.
Previously, Carver was an honors fellow with the Tennessee Office of the Solicitor General. He also served as a law clerk for the Judge William H. Pryor Jr. in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit and for Judge David Proctor in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.
Carver, who is licensed in Tennessee, earned his J.D. degree from Vanderbilt University School of Law and B.S. and B.A. degrees, summa cum laude, from Carson-Newman University. During law school, Carver was the editor-in-chief of the Vanderbilt Law Review.
Bradley previously was a law clerk for Judge Eli Richardson in the Middle District of Tennessee. Licensed in Tennessee, she earned her J.D. degree from Vanderbilt University School of Law and her B.A. degree, summa cum laude, from Rollins College. During law school, Bradley was the senior en banc editor of the Vanderbilt Law Review.
“We are delighted to have Alex and Micah join our litigation practice,” SRVH management committee member Phillip Cramer said in the release. “The addition of these impressive young attorneys continues our desire to grow strategically and invest in the future of our firm. Their presence will greatly benefit our clients’ increasing litigation needs.”
Founded in 1981, Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison is home to approximately 40 attorneys and is located in The Pinnacle at Symphony Place in SoBro.
EMG adds Funk as senior creative director
Endurance Music Group has added publishing industry veteran Lauren Funk as senior creative director, musicrow.com reports.
Funk will manage EMG’s songwriting and artist roster relationships, while also identifying new talent.
Funk arrives from Big Yellow Dog Music, at which she spent seven years working with Grammy award-winning songwriters Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor, Josh Kear and Daniel Tashian.
