Vanderbilt University has named Tiffiny Tung and Bunmi Olatunji associate provosts for doctoral programs.
Tung works with the graduate school, the associate deans and schools to advocate for, among others, increased stipends and additional funding for Ph.D. research. She serves as professor and director of clinical training in the department of psychology.
Olatunji focuses on graduate school programs and policies. His work includes creating campus integration for international students, clarifying the responsible conduct of research policy, updating the transfer credits policy and evaluating the need for health insurance and short-term disability coverage for students.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to further the connections between faculty and students across Vanderbilt,” John Geer, dean of the College of Arts and Science, said in a release. “Outstanding colleagues like Bunmi and Tiffiny will support the university’s mission to train the best scholars and help them succeed.
Vanderbilt University has named Tiffiny Tung and Bunmi Olatunji associate provosts for doctoral programs.
Tung works with the graduate school, the associate deans and schools to advocate for, among others, increased stipends and additional funding for Ph.D. research. She serves as professor and director of clinical training in the department of psychology.
Olatunji focuses on graduate school programs and policies. His work includes creating campus integration for international students, clarifying the responsible conduct of research policy, updating the transfer credits policy and evaluating the need for health insurance and short-term disability coverage for students.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to further the connections between faculty and students across Vanderbilt,” John Geer, dean of the College of Arts and Science, said in a release. “Outstanding colleagues like Bunmi and Tiffiny will support the university’s mission to train the best scholars and help them succeed.
Fridrich & Clark Realty welcomes three
Local real estate firm Fridrich & Clark Realty has announced Chase Ballenger, John Sullivan and Kirsten Wines have joined the agency.
Previously, Ballenger was a professional musician and administrator at a Nashville-based entertainment law firm. He will help clients with residential sales and purchases, short-term rentals and commercial investments.
Sullivan comes to Fridrich & Clark with 20 years of real estate professional experience. He has other experience as a commercial pilot, computer programmer and small-business owner.
Prior to becoming a realtor, Wines spent more than 15 years in the music business. She is a Belmont University graduate.
“We are pleased to welcome Chase, John and Kirsten to the firm and know they will provide clients with the same unparalleled quality and service Fridrich & Clark is known for,” company President and Managing Partner Steve Fridrich said in a release.
In 2021, Fridrich & Clark sold approximately 1,851 homes in the region, with gross sales approaching $1.77 billion. The agency has served Nashville for more than 50 years.
Vaco promotes two in Houston office
Brentwood-based executive personnel staffing and consulting firm Vaco has promoted Sejal Chunchu and Rachelle Skov to managing partners in its Houston office.
According to a release, Leslie Cobb-Hector, who now serves as executive partner, will continue to support Houston along with Vaco’s Southern California offices.
Chunchu, who has led Vaco’s finance and accounting practice in the market, joined Vaco in 2012 as a partner in Houston. She specializes in placing accounting, finance, audit and tax professionals in the energy, manufacturing, construction, real estate, financial services health care and technology sectors. Chunchu graduated from Louisiana State University and spent six years with Deloitte as a senior consultant.
Skov, who has experience in tax, finance and accounting, joined the firm in 2015 as a partner in Houston. Skov graduated from the University of Texas and spent 13 years as a tax director at PwC.
“We have built an exciting and dynamic culture fueled by an entrepreneurial spirit that drives a diverse workforce in the nation’s No. 4 market,” Cobb-Hector said in the release. “Sejal and Rachelle are visionary leaders who will enhance our growing brand that caters to every size of business – from private equity to Fortune 500 companies – delivering business solutions utilizing Vaco’s expansive service offerings.”
Vaco’s Houston office has served nearly 1,000 clients since it opened in 2011, working with more than 1,600 consultants to support clients. In addition, the office has placed more than 600 full-time professionals.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.